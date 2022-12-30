Husband on wife: "We have 6 daughters and no boy; I want to leave"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Choosing the right partner to have a family with takes love and determination to make a home together and share happy memories.

However, even that moment when you get married doesn't guarantee how long it will last or if the difficulties you meet along the way will keep you close or make you drift apart until there's no love or care left for each other.

My friend Laura and Matthew met when they were both teenagers. They went out in high school, but then they lost touch for two years until they met again in college.

When they began dating again, they realized they didn't want to wait to start their life together.

"We'd already been through that when we were younger. This time, we wanted kids and a home. To be happy with our family, not just to date for a few more years," Laura said.

Matthew proposed two weeks after they met again, and they tied the knot 3 months after that.

"It felt so right. Both our families got along so well. I was friends with his brother and sister, and he spent time with my brother and dad. His mom and dad were always kind, and she even knitted me a sweater," Laura recalls.

In a few weeks, Laura found out she was pregnant, and the couple got excited to become parents. They welcomed their first daughter one year after getting married, and life seemed full of fun times and adventures.

"We didn't mind staying up at night sometimes or looking for toys and doing extra laundry. And Matthew helped with everything; it was so special, that first year," she said.

As time went by, things started to shift. Slowly at first, and then it all became more obvious. Laura and Matthew had five more daughters, and he got increasingly displeased with every new birth.

"I knew he wanted a son, but having our little girls was amazing too. It doesn't matter as long as we love them," Laura said.

Unfortunately, Matthew doesn't feel the same way. And he doesn't think he should give up on his wish for a son.

Laura is willing to have more kids, but he's reconsidering their marriage and if their family has a future.

"I don't want to say something I don't feel. I want a son, and that's something I won't compromise on. I care about her, and I always will, but that's something I need. We have 6 daughters and no boy; I want to leave her," he said.

While it may seem harsh to give up on a family and life together for not being able to have a little boy, Matthew is convinced he won't be happy any other way. And he doesn't want to lose more time waiting for something he doesn't think will happen.

"If we have six girls, I doubt there will ever be a boy. Trying with someone else makes more sense to me. It's about being honest too. Why would I pretend I'm pleased having so many daughters when I only ever wished for a boy?" he said.

The couple argued about the issue, and Laura tried to show him that being a dad to their little girls is a very meaningful thing too, but he doesn't see it the way she does.

"I can't believe he would do that after all this time together. And talking about our little girls like they disappointed him is not ok," the mom added.

For now, Matthew hasn't left his family but every day that passes brings that decision closer.

What do you think about this situation? Is it fair for the dad to reproach his wife and leave her because they only had daughters? Is divorce justifiable because he's disappointed and wants something else from his marriage?

