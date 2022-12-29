Woman on boyfriend: "He always sleeps with his teddy when we're together; should I be concerned?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323Lyh_0jwhraMK00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Toys are so important at a young age when kids want to play and feel comforted as they take a nap or go to sleep for the night. But what is the limit for keeping teddies, and is there a specific age when one should just give them up and avoid them permanently?

What if you don't feel ok without them by your side, even if you just started a new relationship?

My friend, Gina, has been dating Noah for the past year, and teddies have recently come into the picture, not in a positive way.

They usually go out to eat at their favorite Greek restaurants and love hiking trips and biking.

"We both like to be close to nature and get fresh air. We're also passionate about food ingredients, flavors, and the best spices to use. We've been sampling different places and picking out favorites. And when we're together, we try to make those recipes ourselves," Gina said.

The two of them get along great, and they're always adding more fun activities to their list.

Two weeks ago, they decided it was the right time to move together as the next step in their relationship.

"We didn't plan it; we just thought of it and instantly felt it was the right thing to do. Why would we pay rent in two places if we mostly sleep in one anyway?" Gina shared.

So, she got her things and moved into Noah's apartment. They spent much less time driving from one place to the other, and they started a running routine as well.

"It felt great not having to wake up earlier to meet him downstairs so we could go hiking. And I also didn't have to always carry a tiny suitcase in case I stayed over and needed a change of clothes," Gina said.

There was one unusual thing that she noticed, though.

"Noah has five or six teddies in the living room and another three in our bedroom. And when I wanted to put them away in a cupboard, he got annoyed with me and said I couldn't touch them," Gina said.

More than that, one of the teddies is a favorite with Noah, and he always wants it close when it's time to go to sleep.

"He always sleeps with his teddy when we're together; should I be concerned? Maybe he just has a hard time falling asleep, or he's attached to it," Gina said.

She asked Noah why he's still keeping his teddies, and he said he likes them, and they remind him of the good things in his childhood. However, Gina isn't sure he can be responsible while keeping all those toys around. And she's not particularly fond of teddies either unless they're a birthday present or Valentine's gift.

"Teddies are ok for special occasions but having them close to you all the time and even sleeping with one of them doesn't seem right. What if he doesn't take things seriously and keeps behaving like a kid until old age? Can we have a family like this?" she said.

She suggested they donate the teddies, but Noah refused. The issue keeps bringing up arguments, though, since Gina's parents come to visit sometimes, and they have already commented on the teddies.

"The first time, they thought we helped a friend and had their kid over, but then they realized they're all his. They've been looking more closely at what he says and does since then. It's just a lot of tension when they wonder if there's something wrong. It shouldn't be that way," Gina said.

For now, Noah is determined to keep all his teddies, plus the special one he has for sleeping, while his girlfriend's parents are cautiously assessing his take on life.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it ok to just get rid of all the teddies without telling Noah, or should Gina try harder to convince him to put them away? Is it ok to have teddies around at any age as long as they bring happy memories?

# love# relationships# couple# marriage# kids

