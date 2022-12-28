Wife on brother-in-law: "He drops his kid off, and I have to watch him for free"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Starting a new family with your partner is a very fulfilling experience and having your own home and kids often feel like complete happiness when the couple is together. The joy of sharing a home and parenting your kids can be a bit dimmed by extended family, though, particularly if you find yourself having responsibilities you never expected.

My friend Angela got married to Marvin two years ago. They dated for seven months before they decided to tie the knot, and both their families were happy to see them together.

"It was amazing how easy I got along with his brother and sisters. My mother-in-law was so welcoming too, always inviting me over to have breakfast and showing me how to cook tasty meals," Angela said.

Once they got married, the couple moved into their new house and began thinking about having a family.

"It was what we both wanted. We'd always pictured a house filled with kids laughing and lots of chores, and everyone helping out while having fun," she said.

Angela found out she was pregnant after a few weeks, and one year after getting married, they welcomed their first baby, Dana.

"We were so happy to be parents. It wasn't an easy pregnancy, but the happy moments after seeing our baby made it all worth it," Angela recalled.

She and her husband agreed Angela would be a full-time mom so their baby would get the best care and love.

"We didn't trust anyone else to look after her. If I had to work, I would've been so worried about our little girl. I'm so thankful my husband could support us both while I stayed home and took care of Dana," Angela said.

The first four months went by quite fast, and gradually, the baby got on a schedule and didn't keep her parents up at night.

The rest of the family came by to meet Dana, and everyone was excited to see her.

What Angela didn't expect was her brother-in-law's reaction.

"He was always playing with her, smiling. He told us that was just how he and his wife were in the beginning. And then he casually mentioned he changed jobs and would have his office close to Marvin. He asked if it was ok to drop by and have breakfast together on work days. I said yes, but I didn't realize he had something else on his mind," Angela said.

The very next Monday, her brother-in-law, Chase, showed up at the door at 6:45 a.m. And he wasn't alone.

"He had a stroller, and his youngest son was with him, looking sleepy and confused. I thought he was going to take him to daycare," Angela said.

They sat down to breakfast, and she shared the breakfast puree she'd made for her daughter with Chase's son.

"Then, Chase and my husband got up to go to work, and suddenly my brother-in-law turned around and said, 'I'll leave my son too; you don't mind him, right?' I was so shocked I had no answer, and they were out the door before I could reply," Angela said.

She looked after the two babies for that day, assuming Chase and his wife had had a difficult day and no time to find a babysitter. However, it wasn't a one-time thing.

"Since that day, he made it a habit. He drops his kid off, and I have to watch him for free. He also complains he and his wife have no money to pay for a babysitter," Angela shared.

Marvin hasn't been annoyed by his brother's request at all. In fact, he encouraged him to keep doing that. Angela tried to explain she had plenty to do just taking care of their own daughter and that the added responsibility of watching over her little nephew was overwhelming, but he didn't see her point.

"He just thinks I don't do that much anyway and that since they're both little, another baby won't make such a difference. But it does; everything doubles up; there are two bath times, different naps, they don't like the same foods, it's exhausting," the mom said.

Angela also approached her brother-in-law but didn't have any luck there since he just kept telling her he and his wife had no money and that she had to work.

"He told me that I was lucky Marvin could afford to let me stay home, that his wife had to work, and there was no money left. But this is not my kid; I didn't agree to look after him. I like babies, but I just have one, not two," she added.

The situation isn't likely to change soon, and Angela and Marvin have argued about it a few times without finding a solution.

How do you think this should be handled? Should Angela refuse to look after her nephew, or is it ok to bring him to her because she stays home? Is being a full-time mom to her daughter a justification for making her look after a second baby?