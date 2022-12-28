Wife on husband: "He can't stand my son; should I leave him?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNYcF_0jvfZ1b300
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married a second time when you are also a parent is a bit more challenging because dating and plans for the future should also include your kids.

But what happens if you thought everything was ok and suddenly you discover your new spouse isn't ok with being a stepparent at all or they don't even like your kids from a previous marriage?

My friend Debra was married in college to Andrew. They didn't stay together for long and got a divorce after a year and a half. However, they have a son together and will always be his parents, even if they have decided to find happiness separately.

Being a mom has taught Debra to change her priorities, and she's always taken good care of Shaun and put him first. As he grew up and went to kindergarten, then to school, and eventually got to his last year of high school, Debra suddenly realized she had no one else in her life that could bring her joy once he moved away to go to college.

"I have friends and my sister, but it's not the same thing. I'm very attached to Shaun, and he feels the same way. It's always been the two of us looking out for each other," she said.

She didn't get married again for more than a decade after her divorce, but the need to figure out her life beyond Shaun's high school years made her think again about finding the right partner.

"It wasn't just because Shaun would be going off to study soon. I always knew a time would come for me to be in love again. And I thought it was time to try," Debra said.

She met Nick while dining at her favorite restaurant, and after that initial conversation, they kept seeing each other every day for two weeks.

Once they knew more about what each of them wanted in life, they realized they wanted to be more than friends.

"He was gentle, calm, patient, and so funny. He gave me back that joy of life, the kind of love that makes you look forward to each day. I hadn't had that in a very long time," she shared.

Debra introduced Nick to Shaun too, and the two of them seemed to get along just fine, even though they only spent a few minutes together each time.

"Somehow, every time Nick came over, Shaun was going to stay over at one of his friends, or he had a school project or practice. Even so, they smiled and hugged each other, so I thought we were all good," Debra recalls.

After two months, Nick proposed, and Debra accepted immediately, feeling so lucky to finally have found the partner she could spend the rest of her life with.

"It felt like nothing else. We had found each other at the right time, and there were no doubts at all," Debra said.

They had a marriage ceremony with close friends and family. The only unusual thing was that Shaun wasn't there.

"The date we chose happened to be one where he had to be away for an exam. I asked Nick to move it two days after, but he insisted that catering was already paid for and the church couldn't do that. I reluctantly agreed after I asked Shaun, and he said he didn't mind," Debra added.

After tying the knot, Nick moved in with Debra and her son, and they started their life as a family.

Unfortunately, not all went quite as well as she expected. It was during the summer, and Shaun was going to parties or on hiking trips with his friends, so he wasn't home that much. But whenever Shaun was home for more than four days, Nick usually found fault with his room and felt he was disrespectful, and they argued.

"It was like they couldn't stop arguing, and I didn't see that coming. Shaun is not a little boy anymore, so I thought Nick being around wouldn't be an issue," Debra said.

As time went by, things only got worse. Once summer was over and school started, Shaun was home every day, and Nick just couldn't handle it.

"He kept asking him if he didn't have any friends for a sleepover and even said he might want to spend a few weeks with his grandmother. She lives in another state, of course; Shaun couldn't just pack and leave," Debra shared.

Gradually, the mom understood her husband wasn't that fond of being a stepdad, and she wasn't sure if he even wanted to be Shaun's friend at all.

"He can't stand my son; should I leave him? Took me a while to get it, but it's a fact. And I don't know if this marriage can work when Nick wants to get rid of my son. I know Shaun is growing up, and he will have his own home and family one day, but having my husband arguing with him like that and seeing Nick completely rejects him or ignores him is very sad for me. I won't change for my son; I want us to be close all the time," Debra said.

She tried talking to Nick, but he kept saying he does like Shaun, just that sharing the same space isn't a good idea for both of them.

What do you think about this situation? Can Debra and Nick have a happy marriage even though he keeps ignoring her son? Is Nick behaving the way a stepdad should, or should he be friendlier and accept his wife's son? Would it be better if he just admitted he wants nothing to do with her son?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mom# kids# relationships# love# family

Comments / 146

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
89708 followers

More from Amy Christie

Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have 3 months to find a job"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to have a family with your spouse takes love, determination, and a lot of difficult decisions that the couple must agree on. Once they have kids, it often happens that one of the parents stays home to look after them.

Read full story
85 comments

Wife on husband: "Every time we disagree, he tells me to pack my things and leave; should I do it?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Disagreements about little things can add up fast when a couple lives in the same home. And when they're married, the way each spouse responds to arguments will easily determine the future of their relationship.

Read full story
74 comments

Wife on mother-in-law: "I take care of her while my husband works; the whole family criticizes me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Helping your parents when they get older can be challenging if you have a full-time job and when your earnings are not enough to hire someone to come over.

Read full story
57 comments

Wife on grandparents: "They only like my husband's son from his first marriage; they ignore my son"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Grandchildren competing for stories and attention is not a pleasant thing to see. When they come from different marriages, the way a spouse's parents treat them can influence each holiday or birthday celebrated together.

Read full story
55 comments

Wife on husband: "Is he at work if he doesn't answer my texts?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a home and raising a family with your spouse is one of the most fulfilling things after falling in love. Deciding who goes to work to pay the bills and who will raise the kids might seem logical in the beginning, but a lot of difficulties can show up on the way, particularly where trust between partners is concerned.

Read full story
6 comments

Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.

Read full story
187 comments

Husband on wife: "She hasn't come home for lunch for 9 months; she works a block away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing daily chores like cooking and doing laundry while keeping the house looking tidy is part of married life.

Read full story
182 comments

Fourth wife on stepdaughter: "She's married and still comes to ask for presents and money"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married in love, being determined to have a happy life together, and having a home with your kids is a great start to a life together, but what if there's another element in the picture? Does being a stepparent complete happiness or take some away from the new couple?

Read full story
46 comments

Wife on divorce: "Should I leave my husband now or wait for the kids to grow up?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding that your marriage is over is a difficult step to take, more so when you already have a family and know that the kids will be affected by anything their parents do. Is that a reason to keep holding on to a marriage even if the partners no longer care about each other?

Read full story
77 comments

Husband on wife: "We have 6 daughters and no boy; I want to leave"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner to have a family with takes love and determination to make a home together and share happy memories.

Read full story
228 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "He always sleeps with his teddy when we're together; should I be concerned?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Toys are so important at a young age when kids want to play and feel comforted as they take a nap or go to sleep for the night. But what is the limit for keeping teddies, and is there a specific age when one should just give them up and avoid them permanently?

Read full story
24 comments

Wife on brother-in-law: "He drops his kid off, and I have to watch him for free"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new family with your partner is a very fulfilling experience and having your own home and kids often feel like complete happiness when the couple is together. The joy of sharing a home and parenting your kids can be a bit dimmed by extended family, though, particularly if you find yourself having responsibilities you never expected.

Read full story
122 comments

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.

Read full story
499 comments

Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.

Read full story
95 comments

Dad on daughter: "She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and their kids is unconditional, and teaching them how to go through life by instilling the basic principles and guiding them as much as you can is very fulfilling in most cases.

Read full story
181 comments

Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.

Read full story
175 comments

Daughter on dad: "He's making me buy food, toilet paper, and shower stuff"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.

Read full story
521 comments

Mom on teen son: " Should I make him get a job? He plays games all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids the value of money and how to use time effectively isn't an easy task. And sometimes, when they get caught up in doing things that don't seem useful to their parents, they will question whether the only way to learn is by doing. And that usually means getting a job and working.

Read full story
47 comments

Wife on husband: "He puts his kids from his previous marriage first; my daughter and I don't matter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time while having kids from a first marriage is a challenge for the family dynamic since it takes a while to get everyone's feelings on the same line and make sure no one feels left out.

Read full story
186 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy