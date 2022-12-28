Wife on husband: "He can't stand my son; should I leave him?"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married a second time when you are also a parent is a bit more challenging because dating and plans for the future should also include your kids.

But what happens if you thought everything was ok and suddenly you discover your new spouse isn't ok with being a stepparent at all or they don't even like your kids from a previous marriage?

My friend Debra was married in college to Andrew. They didn't stay together for long and got a divorce after a year and a half. However, they have a son together and will always be his parents, even if they have decided to find happiness separately.

Being a mom has taught Debra to change her priorities, and she's always taken good care of Shaun and put him first. As he grew up and went to kindergarten, then to school, and eventually got to his last year of high school, Debra suddenly realized she had no one else in her life that could bring her joy once he moved away to go to college.

"I have friends and my sister, but it's not the same thing. I'm very attached to Shaun, and he feels the same way. It's always been the two of us looking out for each other," she said.

She didn't get married again for more than a decade after her divorce, but the need to figure out her life beyond Shaun's high school years made her think again about finding the right partner.

"It wasn't just because Shaun would be going off to study soon. I always knew a time would come for me to be in love again. And I thought it was time to try," Debra said.

She met Nick while dining at her favorite restaurant, and after that initial conversation, they kept seeing each other every day for two weeks.

Once they knew more about what each of them wanted in life, they realized they wanted to be more than friends.

"He was gentle, calm, patient, and so funny. He gave me back that joy of life, the kind of love that makes you look forward to each day. I hadn't had that in a very long time," she shared.

Debra introduced Nick to Shaun too, and the two of them seemed to get along just fine, even though they only spent a few minutes together each time.

"Somehow, every time Nick came over, Shaun was going to stay over at one of his friends, or he had a school project or practice. Even so, they smiled and hugged each other, so I thought we were all good," Debra recalls.

After two months, Nick proposed, and Debra accepted immediately, feeling so lucky to finally have found the partner she could spend the rest of her life with.

"It felt like nothing else. We had found each other at the right time, and there were no doubts at all," Debra said.

They had a marriage ceremony with close friends and family. The only unusual thing was that Shaun wasn't there.

"The date we chose happened to be one where he had to be away for an exam. I asked Nick to move it two days after, but he insisted that catering was already paid for and the church couldn't do that. I reluctantly agreed after I asked Shaun, and he said he didn't mind," Debra added.

After tying the knot, Nick moved in with Debra and her son, and they started their life as a family.

Unfortunately, not all went quite as well as she expected. It was during the summer, and Shaun was going to parties or on hiking trips with his friends, so he wasn't home that much. But whenever Shaun was home for more than four days, Nick usually found fault with his room and felt he was disrespectful, and they argued.

"It was like they couldn't stop arguing, and I didn't see that coming. Shaun is not a little boy anymore, so I thought Nick being around wouldn't be an issue," Debra said.

As time went by, things only got worse. Once summer was over and school started, Shaun was home every day, and Nick just couldn't handle it.

"He kept asking him if he didn't have any friends for a sleepover and even said he might want to spend a few weeks with his grandmother. She lives in another state, of course; Shaun couldn't just pack and leave," Debra shared.

Gradually, the mom understood her husband wasn't that fond of being a stepdad, and she wasn't sure if he even wanted to be Shaun's friend at all.

"He can't stand my son; should I leave him? Took me a while to get it, but it's a fact. And I don't know if this marriage can work when Nick wants to get rid of my son. I know Shaun is growing up, and he will have his own home and family one day, but having my husband arguing with him like that and seeing Nick completely rejects him or ignores him is very sad for me. I won't change for my son; I want us to be close all the time," Debra said.

She tried talking to Nick, but he kept saying he does like Shaun, just that sharing the same space isn't a good idea for both of them.

What do you think about this situation? Can Debra and Nick have a happy marriage even though he keeps ignoring her son? Is Nick behaving the way a stepdad should, or should he be friendlier and accept his wife's son? Would it be better if he just admitted he wants nothing to do with her son?