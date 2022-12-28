Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.

My friend Charlotte is a single mom who has to move often because of her job. She divorced two years ago and has a son, George, who just started school. She couldn't get a house for the two of them because she's always involved in different projects, so settling down in one place isn't an option right now.

"I tried to offer him a different kind of stability since we never stay longer than three months in the same place. He has his books, his guitar, his toys, and his favorite games. Those will make him comfortable no matter where we are. And when we have fun together, it doesn't matter where we live," Charlotte said.

The mom also gets lots of takeouts since her long work hours don't leave any time for cooking. This month, however, she thought it was time to go out for dinner together so her son could learn a bit about restaurants and how to behave for the occasion.

"I thought it would be cool for him to see what it's like to go out too, not always have his pizza straight from the box. Or get a soup, wings, and a salad," she added.

She chose an Italian restaurant, and they got ready to go for dinner.

"I thought it was the best option because if he didn't want anything else, they always have pizza anyway," she said.

George was happy to wait for 10 minutes until they got seated, and then he kept asking his mom questions about the menu.

"He was so curious about everything and what was in the sauces and how the dishes smelled and all kinds of questions," his mom recalled.

The surprise came when the waiter came round to their table.

"As soon as the waiter got closer, something unexpected happened. George spoke loud and clear and ordered for himself. That was completely unacceptable. He had to ask me first if it was ok. It was like he forgot everything we'd talked about at home," Charlotte said.

The mom got so upset that she decided coming to the restaurant was a mistake. And she thought George needed to understand that clearly.

"I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me. I think that should teach him how to behave the next time. He's not old enough to make such decisions, and I felt he took advantage of the night we planned together," she added.

Unfortunately, George didn't get to taste anything from that restaurant, and he had no dinner that night. His mom relented the next morning and gave him a big breakfast, but she still thinks it was wrong of him to try to order things off the menu for himself.

What do you think about this situation? Was the mom's reaction justified, or should she have allowed her son to choose what he wanted to eat? Did he need to ask her first, or is it ok for a first grader to order food in a restaurant as long as he is there with his parents?