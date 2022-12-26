Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.

And if you thought teenagers could understand this faster, the reality is they can get just as sad or confused when they first find out about it.

My friend Alex is going through a difficult time right now as her family is about to get bigger. She lives with her mom, Anna, and her dad, Steve.

Her parents got married in high school and have been together since. All their friends look to them as the ideal couple since they've never argued and never come close to thinking about divorce, while every couple around them split up.

"I love their story and how they've always been there for each other," Alex said.

They welcomed their daughter four years after they got married, and they thought their family was complete.

"We only wanted one child to be able to look after her and offer her all she needed," Anna said.

As time went by, Alex went to kindergarten, then to school, and eventually got to high school and started thinking of a future career.

Her parents also felt they would lose her soon. And then, Alex got some unexpected news.

"Mom told me one afternoon we had to talk about something serious. I got worried instantly; she was frowning, too," Alex recalled.

As it turns out, her mom was pregnant again at 43, and she wanted to be the first to tell Alex. She was also worried about how she'd take the news.

"I didn't know if she would be happy or disappointed. We always told her we only needed one child," Anna said.

Alex first felt confused and then sad about the news.

"It's like my family isn't mine anymore. And I have to agree to something I don't want to happen. It's up to them, but count me out," Alex said.

Anna saw her daughter is affected after finding out she will have a new sibling but feels that Alex shouldn't try to influence her parents' decision about having the baby.

"How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby? Not harshly, but still, she's not the one who chooses. And I would like to see some support from her. She's almost an adult. I expected more from her; I'm disappointed," Anna said.

Alex is counting the months until she can leave for college and doesn't intend to be around to help with babysitting.

"They wanted that, so they should find a way to take care of the baby. I'm not the mom, and I'm losing my own mom. I'm against this," Alex said.

What do you think about this situation? Can Alex speak out like that against having another sibling? Should her mom have consulted her, or is it strictly the parents' decision to make the family bigger?