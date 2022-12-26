Dad on daughter: "She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

The love between parents and their kids is unconditional, and teaching them how to go through life by instilling the basic principles and guiding them as much as you can is very fulfilling in most cases.

Couples who want a big family often have to split their responsibilities, and there's no way each child will spend equal time with mom and dad unless they have a lot of time on their hands.

That being said, kids remember who played more or who came to a practice, and those little things can add up.

My friend Julia has always had a difficult relationship with her dad, John. He and his wife had two kids. Julia and her brother, Dave, went together everywhere, and they always looked out for each other.

Their parents, however, each got closer to just one of their children.

John coached Dave and made time to go hiking with him and teach him practical lessons. Mia, Julia's mom, devoted plenty of time to teach her how to cook tasty recipes and sew.

"These were all necessary things for the future. I never thought she'd resent the time I spent with Dave. She always had her mom close to help her with anything," John said.

As it turns out, Julia was more of an outdoors fan and didn't care about cooking that much.

"I'm not going to be trying out recipes for years just so I can be a good wife one day. There's always takeouts," she said.

She would've appreciated spending more time with her dad, but he and Dave were frequently gone on one of their camping or fishing trips.

As time went by, Julia had her group of friends and started going camping with them.

"I didn't miss those trips as much since I could go with my friends once I was a teen. But I always remembered my dad didn't want to go with me. I asked him a few times, and he always rejected the idea," Julia recalls.

When she moved away to go to college, Julia hardly spoke to her dad, and once she was away, she rarely picked up his calls.

"She was distancing herself from me as if I'd done something terrible. But I still loved her, and I always will," John said.

She came home during the holidays, and things seemed a little better than when she had fun with her brother and his friends and enjoyed dinner with the whole family.

"It felt like we were almost back to normal. And I trusted she had realized I didn't mean to make her feel bad," John said.

Unfortunately, he was in for an unexpected turn of events. Three weeks after she got her degree, Julia stopped all contact with her dad.

"She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more. I'm sure that's what this is all about. And there's no way to make her understand I didn't mean it like that," John said.

Julia calls her mom and her brother a few times each week and always hangs up if she hears her dad's voice. She hasn't replied to his emails or messages and, in her last communication, said he now had just one child.

"She wrote to me only once after graduation saying she wasn't a burden for me any longer. That I could now enjoy having only the son I always wanted; I sent her several replies to explain I always cared about her too, but no answer," John said.

Julia has asked her friends not to give her address to her family, so for now, there's no other way to contact her.

What do you think about this situation? Should John wait a few months, or does he need to keep trying to convince Julia he cares about both his kids?