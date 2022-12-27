Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nByw_0juq81nz00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.

What that help actually means can vary greatly depending on the number of siblings or the parent's age.

My friend Diane has been married for seven years. She had two kids with her husband, Will, and they seemed like the ideal couple until he decided to give up on his family for a career move.

"Money was what mattered to him. And I didn't want him to reproach us later, either. I let him go, and I think it was for the best. No more arguments, no insults, no chance to let his kids down," Diane said.

Unfortunately, that also means the kids' dad rarely comes to see them, even though he sends Diane money for their expenses and makes sure they receive presents on their birthdays or for the holidays.

"I needed his help for sure since I couldn't afford to keep both kids and pay for everything. But him giving us money doesn't make up for their dad missing from their lives," she said.

As time went by, Diane started thinking about having a new partner and being married again.

"I missed having someone in my life. And it wasn't like Will walking out was the end. I felt I should give myself a second chance and start dating," she said.

The issues started when she realized going out wasn't that easy with two kids. Her son, Blake, is a third grader, and her daughter, Mila, is a teen.

"I know I still have some way to go with Blake, but I thought maybe there was a way to have Mila cared for in a different way," Diane shared.

That's when a new idea came to her. She has four siblings, and none of them have kids. And she thought it would make sense to ask them to take Mila in for a while, at least until she figured out who her next partner could be.

"I thought it was only logical. None of them had kids, and they should be happy to have her around," she said.

What she didn't expect was their reaction. They didn't agree, and all of them told her it was rude to make such a request unexpectedly.

"Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter? It's not like they'll get another chance at parenting. I thought they'd be excited and thank me. Instead, they said I'm trying to get out of my responsibilities," Diane said.

Her request has caused several arguments in her family, and even her parents intervened to tell her to stop making such demands. Through it all, Diane is still confused about why she offended anyone.

"I just wanted Mila to have a place to stay for a while. I didn't take away anyone's house," she said.

Mila also found out about her mom's idea and isn't sure how to feel about it.

"Does that mean she doesn't want me around anymore? I wouldn't stop her from marrying again," she said.

The teen is confused, and her mom still tries to come up with some way to give her a home away from her while she dates.

"I don't know how to behave now. I feel I'm being taken out of my home, and I don't want to go anywhere. I love my mom and my brother," Mila shared.

What do you think of this situation? Is Diane right to want her daughter out of the way as she begins to go out again? Should she still be a mom to both her kids, or is her request for her childless siblings justified?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# mom# kids# family

Comments / 145

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
88870 followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman on boyfriend: "He always sleeps with his teddy when we're together; should I be concerned?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Toys are so important at a young age when kids want to play and feel comforted as they take a nap or go to sleep for the night. But what is the limit for keeping teddies, and is there a specific age when one should just give them up and avoid them permanently?

Read full story
19 comments

Wife on brother-in-law: "He drops his kid off, and I have to watch him for free"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new family with your partner is a very fulfilling experience and having your own home and kids often feel like complete happiness when the couple is together. The joy of sharing a home and parenting your kids can be a bit dimmed by extended family, though, particularly if you find yourself having responsibilities you never expected.

Read full story
91 comments

Wife on husband: "He can't stand my son; should I leave him?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you are also a parent is a bit more challenging because dating and plans for the future should also include your kids.

Read full story
115 comments

Mom on son: "I took him to a restaurant, and he tried to order; I ate everything since he disrespected me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids about dining out, costs, flavors, and tasty dishes can be quite challenging while they're growing up. Sometimes, parents will take them to a place where they know the staff so they can just modify the order if they need to, but that's not always possible if you move frequently.

Read full story
399 comments

Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.

Read full story
91 comments

Dad on daughter: "She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and their kids is unconditional, and teaching them how to go through life by instilling the basic principles and guiding them as much as you can is very fulfilling in most cases.

Read full story
168 comments

Daughter on dad: "He's making me buy food, toilet paper, and shower stuff"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.

Read full story
511 comments

Mom on teen son: " Should I make him get a job? He plays games all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids the value of money and how to use time effectively isn't an easy task. And sometimes, when they get caught up in doing things that don't seem useful to their parents, they will question whether the only way to learn is by doing. And that usually means getting a job and working.

Read full story
38 comments

Wife on husband: "He puts his kids from his previous marriage first; my daughter and I don't matter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time while having kids from a first marriage is a challenge for the family dynamic since it takes a while to get everyone's feelings on the same line and make sure no one feels left out.

Read full story
182 comments

Teen on dad: "How do I get him to notice me? I just want a hug"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having more than one kid and dividing every activity to make them feel loved isn't easy when parents have to think about bills, chores, laundry, and cooking.

Read full story
5 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She always comes to our house; we don't get any time alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married later in life has its advantages because you can choose a partner that truly suits your goals and personality. However, a second or third marriage also means you have to accept the rest of their family, including stepchildren, and the type of communication that has been going on for years.

Read full story
133 comments

Daughter on mom: "She treats me like her maid, summons me to open the blinds, throw things away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A mother-daughter relationship is marked by unconditional love and a will to support each other all their lives, no matter what happens. The goodwill and loving hugs can come to an end, though, when one of them starts behaving in an unusual way.

Read full story
28 comments

Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.

Read full story
149 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.

Read full story
135 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.

Read full story
17 comments
Frisco, TX

The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treat

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Ever since Thanksgiving passed, my family and I had been waiting to go see a lights show that would include the Christmas spirit.

Read full story

Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.

Read full story
491 comments

Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.

Read full story
14 comments

Dad on daughter: "She doesn't call my wife 'mom'; I'm disappointed"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you have a toddler needs patience, care, and so much love. Expecting the child to suddenly feel like they've gained a parent isn't always realistic, and making everything about being called "mom" or "dad" instead of beginning as a friend can complicate things further.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy