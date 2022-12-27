Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.

What that help actually means can vary greatly depending on the number of siblings or the parent's age.

My friend Diane has been married for seven years. She had two kids with her husband, Will, and they seemed like the ideal couple until he decided to give up on his family for a career move.

"Money was what mattered to him. And I didn't want him to reproach us later, either. I let him go, and I think it was for the best. No more arguments, no insults, no chance to let his kids down," Diane said.

Unfortunately, that also means the kids' dad rarely comes to see them, even though he sends Diane money for their expenses and makes sure they receive presents on their birthdays or for the holidays.

"I needed his help for sure since I couldn't afford to keep both kids and pay for everything. But him giving us money doesn't make up for their dad missing from their lives," she said.

As time went by, Diane started thinking about having a new partner and being married again.

"I missed having someone in my life. And it wasn't like Will walking out was the end. I felt I should give myself a second chance and start dating," she said.

The issues started when she realized going out wasn't that easy with two kids. Her son, Blake, is a third grader, and her daughter, Mila, is a teen.

"I know I still have some way to go with Blake, but I thought maybe there was a way to have Mila cared for in a different way," Diane shared.

That's when a new idea came to her. She has four siblings, and none of them have kids. And she thought it would make sense to ask them to take Mila in for a while, at least until she figured out who her next partner could be.

"I thought it was only logical. None of them had kids, and they should be happy to have her around," she said.

What she didn't expect was their reaction. They didn't agree, and all of them told her it was rude to make such a request unexpectedly.

"Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter? It's not like they'll get another chance at parenting. I thought they'd be excited and thank me. Instead, they said I'm trying to get out of my responsibilities," Diane said.

Her request has caused several arguments in her family, and even her parents intervened to tell her to stop making such demands. Through it all, Diane is still confused about why she offended anyone.

"I just wanted Mila to have a place to stay for a while. I didn't take away anyone's house," she said.

Mila also found out about her mom's idea and isn't sure how to feel about it.

"Does that mean she doesn't want me around anymore? I wouldn't stop her from marrying again," she said.

The teen is confused, and her mom still tries to come up with some way to give her a home away from her while she dates.

"I don't know how to behave now. I feel I'm being taken out of my home, and I don't want to go anywhere. I love my mom and my brother," Mila shared.

What do you think of this situation? Is Diane right to want her daughter out of the way as she begins to go out again? Should she still be a mom to both her kids, or is her request for her childless siblings justified?