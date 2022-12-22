Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.

Teenagers also need time to think about their future and focus on their studies, so tension can easily show up while they're constantly looking after younger siblings or doing chores.

My friend, Mathy, is a single mom with two daughters, Ava and Sonja, and a son, Jason. Ava is in kindergarten, Jason is still a toddler, and Sonja has just started high school.

Mathy's job doesn't pay enough for her to hire a babysitter or to call someone to do the house cleaning. So, whenever she has to work overtime, she asks Sonja to do the dishes and keep the house neat, and make sure her little brother and sister don't make a mess.

"I just ask her to take over when I'm not there. We're all a family. We're supposed to look after each other with their dad gone," Mathy said.

Her husband left them when Sonja was a fourth grader. He married again, had kids, and didn't come to visit his kids from his first marriage since then.

"There's no help coming from him. He didn't really care, even when he was with us. He does send money from time to time, but that can't replace my kids having a father figure in their lives. He failed on that, and it can't be fixed," Mathy added.

While Sonja has accepted her dad's attitude and no longer regrets not having him in her life, she is starting to resent the endless house chores.

"Why do I have to take charge of a household? I'm not married, and I don't have kids, but I feel like I do. I'm tired of it; I just want to go out with my friends and have fun," she said.

Mathy is surprised by her attitude, particularly because she thinks Sonja should be happy to help.

"Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister? She sees how tired I get, and she often says it's too much for me to have to deal with three kids. I didn't think she would be annoyed by doing some of these things for me so I could work extra hours or have a nap when I need it," Mathy said.

Sonja tried to explain that she also has school projects or simply wants some free time, but her mom feels family should be her priority at all times.

"She's part of this family, so she can't just go out and ignore that. When she goes to college, she will be away, and then what will I do? Until that happens, doing some chores will only strengthen her for when she needs to be on her own," Mathy added.

Things don't seem likely to change, and the next four years of high school will be challenging for Sonja. The part she has the most difficulty with is not being able to make friends because she can't go anywhere after school.

"I can't even hang out at their place because I become a household manager the minute classes are done. I love my brother and sister, but I'm not their mom. I never agreed to that," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Should Sonja keep doing chores and cleaning up while looking after her siblings? Is their mom supposed to find a way to hire a babysitter, so her older daughter gets a chance to have fun and make new friends?