Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEwlG_0jraNzbZ00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.

Teenagers also need time to think about their future and focus on their studies, so tension can easily show up while they're constantly looking after younger siblings or doing chores.

My friend, Mathy, is a single mom with two daughters, Ava and Sonja, and a son, Jason. Ava is in kindergarten, Jason is still a toddler, and Sonja has just started high school.

Mathy's job doesn't pay enough for her to hire a babysitter or to call someone to do the house cleaning. So, whenever she has to work overtime, she asks Sonja to do the dishes and keep the house neat, and make sure her little brother and sister don't make a mess.

"I just ask her to take over when I'm not there. We're all a family. We're supposed to look after each other with their dad gone," Mathy said.

Her husband left them when Sonja was a fourth grader. He married again, had kids, and didn't come to visit his kids from his first marriage since then.

"There's no help coming from him. He didn't really care, even when he was with us. He does send money from time to time, but that can't replace my kids having a father figure in their lives. He failed on that, and it can't be fixed," Mathy added.

While Sonja has accepted her dad's attitude and no longer regrets not having him in her life, she is starting to resent the endless house chores.

"Why do I have to take charge of a household? I'm not married, and I don't have kids, but I feel like I do. I'm tired of it; I just want to go out with my friends and have fun," she said.

Mathy is surprised by her attitude, particularly because she thinks Sonja should be happy to help.

"Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister? She sees how tired I get, and she often says it's too much for me to have to deal with three kids. I didn't think she would be annoyed by doing some of these things for me so I could work extra hours or have a nap when I need it," Mathy said.

Sonja tried to explain that she also has school projects or simply wants some free time, but her mom feels family should be her priority at all times.

"She's part of this family, so she can't just go out and ignore that. When she goes to college, she will be away, and then what will I do? Until that happens, doing some chores will only strengthen her for when she needs to be on her own," Mathy added.

Things don't seem likely to change, and the next four years of high school will be challenging for Sonja. The part she has the most difficulty with is not being able to make friends because she can't go anywhere after school.

"I can't even hang out at their place because I become a household manager the minute classes are done. I love my brother and sister, but I'm not their mom. I never agreed to that," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Should Sonja keep doing chores and cleaning up while looking after her siblings? Is their mom supposed to find a way to hire a babysitter, so her older daughter gets a chance to have fun and make new friends?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# mom# kids# family

Comments / 144

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
88244 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.

Read full story
60 comments

Dad on daughter: "She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and their kids is unconditional, and teaching them how to go through life by instilling the basic principles and guiding them as much as you can is very fulfilling in most cases.

Read full story
123 comments

Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.

Read full story
6 comments

Daughter on dad: "He's making me buy food, toilet paper, and shower stuff"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.

Read full story
432 comments

Mom on teen son: " Should I make him get a job? He plays games all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids the value of money and how to use time effectively isn't an easy task. And sometimes, when they get caught up in doing things that don't seem useful to their parents, they will question whether the only way to learn is by doing. And that usually means getting a job and working.

Read full story
37 comments

Wife on husband: "He puts his kids from his previous marriage first; my daughter and I don't matter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time while having kids from a first marriage is a challenge for the family dynamic since it takes a while to get everyone's feelings on the same line and make sure no one feels left out.

Read full story
164 comments

Teen on dad: "How do I get him to notice me? I just want a hug"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having more than one kid and dividing every activity to make them feel loved isn't easy when parents have to think about bills, chores, laundry, and cooking.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She always comes to our house; we don't get any time alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married later in life has its advantages because you can choose a partner that truly suits your goals and personality. However, a second or third marriage also means you have to accept the rest of their family, including stepchildren, and the type of communication that has been going on for years.

Read full story
126 comments

Daughter on mom: "She treats me like her maid, summons me to open the blinds, throw things away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A mother-daughter relationship is marked by unconditional love and a will to support each other all their lives, no matter what happens. The goodwill and loving hugs can come to an end, though, when one of them starts behaving in an unusual way.

Read full story
28 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.

Read full story
134 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.

Read full story
13 comments
Frisco, TX

The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treat

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Ever since Thanksgiving passed, my family and I had been waiting to go see a lights show that would include the Christmas spirit.

Read full story

Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.

Read full story
486 comments

Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.

Read full story
13 comments

Dad on daughter: "She doesn't call my wife 'mom'; I'm disappointed"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you have a toddler needs patience, care, and so much love. Expecting the child to suddenly feel like they've gained a parent isn't always realistic, and making everything about being called "mom" or "dad" instead of beginning as a friend can complicate things further.

Read full story
54 comments

Mom on son: "Why did he listen to his wife and refuse to have me in their home?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a mother-in-law isn't just about getting a new son or daughter and having a bigger happy family.

Read full story
162 comments

Wife on parents: "They're trying to make me get a divorce"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Loving your parents and telling them everything comes naturally as you're growing up and need to learn more about life. As a teen, there are so many questions they can help you figure out, and their experience and love are the way to guide you no matter what happens.

Read full story
29 comments

Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.

Read full story
25 comments

Mom on daughter: "She can't stand my rules, so she wants to move with her dad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Divorce isn't just about ending one love commitment and letting your partner go, and finding someone else to build a life with.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy