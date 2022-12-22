Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

Amy Christie

Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.

My friend Ava married Adam at 48. He was 53 and had a daughter, Ella. His 32-year-old daughter was living with her boyfriend at the time, and meeting her stepmom was difficult for her.

"She's grown up, but she still misses her mom so much. She hasn't had another woman to guide her since she was a second grader. So, seeing Ava and me together brought her sad memories about what couldn't happen when she was little," Adam said.

Ella's mom, Gianna, left them both and hasn't spent much time with her daughter since.

"One visit every six months, and she was in a hurry each time. And once Ella started high school, it was once a year and eventually not at all," Adam recalls.

At 32, Ella has been with her boyfriend for three years, and they're planning to take the next step for the future.

"He asked me what kind of engagement ring I'd like, and we're also looking at dresses," Ella said.

The proposal will take place next weekend, and dress preparations are already underway as the couple gets excited about the big day.

"We want to get married in spring and will be preparing all the details. The dress plays the most important part in how I see that day," Ella added.

Her dad is happy for her since he knows her boyfriend and thinks they make a great couple.

Ava is also on board with the marriage plans, and she and Ella met a few times to discuss the menu options and who should be on the guest list. Unfortunately, there is one thing they can't seem to be able to agree on.

"The wedding dress my daughter wants is causing a lot of trouble with my wife. She thinks it's old-fashioned and is trying hard to convince her to give it up," Adam said.

Ava feels strongly about the dress and thinks that the wrong gown could have an impact on the couple's happiness.

"It matters a lot what you wear on that day. If you choose something that makes you look outdated, your husband might not be around for long. She has to wear something that he will remember for years, particularly when they're both older," Ava shared.

The stepmom doesn't want to keep her opinion to herself, and Ella is determined to wear the dress she has her heart set on. And things are getting worse just days before the proposal.

"My wife insulted Ella. And she doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress. I don't know how to make her see it's not such an essential thing and that Ella can choose anything she wants. It's her wedding, after all," Adam said.

The couple gets along well the rest of the time, but as soon as he mentions going to the wedding and any plans for the event, Ava gets annoyed and refuses to talk to him.

Ella isn't opposed to her coming to the wedding or getting involved in preparing for the big day, but she won't let her choose the dress.

"I can wear any dress I like. And it makes no difference if she likes it or not," she said.

Because of this argument, family visits are at an end even if the proposal is getting closer.

How do you think things could be fixed? Should Ella go along with her stepmom's dress choice? Should Ava avoid giving any opinion since it's the couple's wedding, and they can choose anything that makes them happy on that day?

