Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.

My friend Amanda, 22, finds herself in an unusual situation in her family. Her mom, Tracy, divorced her dad when she was in kindergarten. After two years, Tracy met Alan and decided to try to be happy again.

They got married in a few months, and Alan seemed happy to be close to Amanda too.

"He behaved like my dad, and I felt pleased mom had met him and the three of us could be a family," Amanda shared.

Things started to change after the couple had two more kids, though.

"I love my siblings, but I feel that Alan never looked at me the same after he had his own kids. I simply became a responsibility, but I didn't feel like a daughter anymore," Amanda added.

The issue started sometime around the couple's marriage when Alan agreed it was ok for Amanda not to call him dad. She hasn't ever done it since then, and she's convinced that influenced the way he bonded with her.

"He treats me differently from his kids because I don't accept him as my father. The reality is I have accepted him in most respects except by calling him 'dad.' And he always said he didn't mind. But I see him light up when my brother and sister run to him and say that," Amanda shared.

While she was in high school, she felt her stepdad was colder towards her during the holidays or when they celebrated birthdays. Now that she's in college, he's almost never home when she visits and when they meet, he evades their talks to focus on her siblings.

"I can't even get his attention for five minutes. He will instantly switch over to my brother and sister and then behave like I'm not even there," she said.

Things didn't stop there, unfortunately. The way her dad treats her is starting to change her mom's attitude toward Amanda as well.

"It's changing my relationship with my mom too. She's beginning to give me less time too, and I feel there's still resentment because I never thought of him as my dad. He's been my friend for so long, and now I feel I'm left outside the family for an issue that should have been resolved a long time ago," Amanda added.

What do you think about this situation? Is Amanda right to feel rejected, or is it ok for her stepdad to prefer his own kids? Should her mom talk to him and make him see Amanda is their child, too, even if she hasn't called him "dad'?