Frisco, TX

The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treat

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NTmu_0jqL28DF00
Photo byAuthor

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission

Ever since Thanksgiving passed, my family and I had been waiting to go see a lights show that would include the Christmas spirit.

Overtime and driving to the office daily left little time to spare, but last weekend, we decided it was time to experience the Radiance show in Frisco.

Parking was really easy since we went on Sunday, and we had no trouble stopping by, even if we forgot to add parking to the tickets.

As we got out of the car and headed for the gate, Christmas music greeted us from every corner. The trees were lined up with red and white lights, and at the entrance, a white and gold angel welcomed everyone stepping through the gates.

The line moved fast, and we went in.

The first thing we saw was the tree with coppery and green decorations, surrounded by trees with lights and snowflakes.

We went in to see Santa first, and he hugged all four of us as we sat in a huge armchair made to hold at least seven people. After we each whispered to him what our favorite present would be and took a photo, we went out through the Gingerbread Man exit to see the rest of the ballpark and then to the lights showing on the other side.

We walked past purple, orange, white, green, and yellow lights on the trees. There is also an archway with moving lights, a snowman you can stand to take your picture inside of, and plenty of presents made of lights and little Christmas trees everywhere you look.

After stepping through the snowman, we went through the gate and crossed the street to get to the lights show. It begins with glittery trees that resemble rain and snow falling. Then you take a curve, and the Texas flag stands tall, completely made of lights.

Once you get to the starting alley, you can choose to walk straight, to the left, or to the right. We went straight ahead and saw lighted gateways, a giant teddy bear, reindeer, an alley lined up with white and gold angels just like the one at the entrance, and several snowmen waiting their turn to catch your eye.

There is also a tree made of ribbons which looks quite impressive, surrounded by arches with hanging shiny blue decorations and round ornaments taller than a person.

Lollipops, cupcakes, and other treats are also included in the lights show, and the central trees change the color and rhythm of the lights based on each song that's played.

The atmosphere is wonderful, and many people walk on, smiling and singing along.

It's very different from last year when you had to get on an open bus and see it all while the driver went slowly around. Now you can take your time, get into the Christmas spirit and come close enough to touch all the amazing shapes and treats around the trees.

There's also a section dedicated to Santa's reindeer, with Rudolph included, so make sure you don't miss it while going around.

The Radiance is a great experience for any age since you get to see the lights display, listen to different songs, try the skating rink or just walk around slowly while taking it all in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# frisco# texas# Holiday Joy# Christmas# love

Comments / 0

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
88244 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.

Read full story
60 comments

Dad on daughter: "She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and their kids is unconditional, and teaching them how to go through life by instilling the basic principles and guiding them as much as you can is very fulfilling in most cases.

Read full story
123 comments

Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.

Read full story
6 comments

Daughter on dad: "He's making me buy food, toilet paper, and shower stuff"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.

Read full story
432 comments

Mom on teen son: " Should I make him get a job? He plays games all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids the value of money and how to use time effectively isn't an easy task. And sometimes, when they get caught up in doing things that don't seem useful to their parents, they will question whether the only way to learn is by doing. And that usually means getting a job and working.

Read full story
37 comments

Wife on husband: "He puts his kids from his previous marriage first; my daughter and I don't matter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time while having kids from a first marriage is a challenge for the family dynamic since it takes a while to get everyone's feelings on the same line and make sure no one feels left out.

Read full story
164 comments

Teen on dad: "How do I get him to notice me? I just want a hug"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having more than one kid and dividing every activity to make them feel loved isn't easy when parents have to think about bills, chores, laundry, and cooking.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She always comes to our house; we don't get any time alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married later in life has its advantages because you can choose a partner that truly suits your goals and personality. However, a second or third marriage also means you have to accept the rest of their family, including stepchildren, and the type of communication that has been going on for years.

Read full story
126 comments

Daughter on mom: "She treats me like her maid, summons me to open the blinds, throw things away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A mother-daughter relationship is marked by unconditional love and a will to support each other all their lives, no matter what happens. The goodwill and loving hugs can come to an end, though, when one of them starts behaving in an unusual way.

Read full story
28 comments

Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.

Read full story
144 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.

Read full story
134 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.

Read full story
13 comments

Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.

Read full story
486 comments

Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.

Read full story
13 comments

Dad on daughter: "She doesn't call my wife 'mom'; I'm disappointed"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you have a toddler needs patience, care, and so much love. Expecting the child to suddenly feel like they've gained a parent isn't always realistic, and making everything about being called "mom" or "dad" instead of beginning as a friend can complicate things further.

Read full story
54 comments

Mom on son: "Why did he listen to his wife and refuse to have me in their home?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a mother-in-law isn't just about getting a new son or daughter and having a bigger happy family.

Read full story
162 comments

Wife on parents: "They're trying to make me get a divorce"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Loving your parents and telling them everything comes naturally as you're growing up and need to learn more about life. As a teen, there are so many questions they can help you figure out, and their experience and love are the way to guide you no matter what happens.

Read full story
29 comments

Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.

Read full story
25 comments

Mom on daughter: "She can't stand my rules, so she wants to move with her dad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Divorce isn't just about ending one love commitment and letting your partner go, and finding someone else to build a life with.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy