The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treat

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission

Ever since Thanksgiving passed, my family and I had been waiting to go see a lights show that would include the Christmas spirit.

Overtime and driving to the office daily left little time to spare, but last weekend, we decided it was time to experience the Radiance show in Frisco.

Parking was really easy since we went on Sunday, and we had no trouble stopping by, even if we forgot to add parking to the tickets.

As we got out of the car and headed for the gate, Christmas music greeted us from every corner. The trees were lined up with red and white lights, and at the entrance, a white and gold angel welcomed everyone stepping through the gates.

The line moved fast, and we went in.

The first thing we saw was the tree with coppery and green decorations, surrounded by trees with lights and snowflakes.

We went in to see Santa first, and he hugged all four of us as we sat in a huge armchair made to hold at least seven people. After we each whispered to him what our favorite present would be and took a photo, we went out through the Gingerbread Man exit to see the rest of the ballpark and then to the lights showing on the other side.

We walked past purple, orange, white, green, and yellow lights on the trees. There is also an archway with moving lights, a snowman you can stand to take your picture inside of, and plenty of presents made of lights and little Christmas trees everywhere you look.

After stepping through the snowman, we went through the gate and crossed the street to get to the lights show. It begins with glittery trees that resemble rain and snow falling. Then you take a curve, and the Texas flag stands tall, completely made of lights.

Once you get to the starting alley, you can choose to walk straight, to the left, or to the right. We went straight ahead and saw lighted gateways, a giant teddy bear, reindeer, an alley lined up with white and gold angels just like the one at the entrance, and several snowmen waiting their turn to catch your eye.

There is also a tree made of ribbons which looks quite impressive, surrounded by arches with hanging shiny blue decorations and round ornaments taller than a person.

Lollipops, cupcakes, and other treats are also included in the lights show, and the central trees change the color and rhythm of the lights based on each song that's played.

The atmosphere is wonderful, and many people walk on, smiling and singing along.

It's very different from last year when you had to get on an open bus and see it all while the driver went slowly around. Now you can take your time, get into the Christmas spirit and come close enough to touch all the amazing shapes and treats around the trees.

There's also a section dedicated to Santa's reindeer, with Rudolph included, so make sure you don't miss it while going around.

The Radiance is a great experience for any age since you get to see the lights display, listen to different songs, try the skating rink or just walk around slowly while taking it all in.