Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.

My friend Lucinda is going through a difficult time as her family has different opinions and is on the verge of splitting up after they found out about her teen daughter's pregnancy.

Alex, her daughter, is in her second year of high school, and no one suspected she had a boyfriend until recently.

Three weeks ago, she told her mom they needed to talk, and then she gave her shocking news.

"She straight up told me she's pregnant. I didn't know she was going out with someone. To hear that was just too much. I didn't know what to say," Lucinda recalls.

After a few days, Lucinda considered the situation carefully. She talked to her daughter again and asked about the baby's father.

Alex refused to tell her his name but said he was someone her age, and she thought it best not to pressure her right now.

"I said she could count on us and not to worry; we would make it through this," Lucinda added.

However, she didn't take into account what her husband might think when she promised to support her daughter no matter what.

Lucinda's husband, Jake, is Alex's stepdad. He and Lucinda have been married for ten years, so he's come to see her as his daughter most of the time.

The news about her pregnancy caused a stern reaction in him, though.

"I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is. It's only fair the boy and his family bears a part of the responsibility and costs," he said.

He hasn't been too gentle in trying to find out the truth, either. He and Alex have been arguing, and she was left without dinner two or three times.

"I know he has good intentions and wants the baby to have a father. But trying to find out in a different way would work better," Lucinda said.

They agreed not to say anything about their conflict during the holidays, but once the New Year comes, Jake expects a name, or he vows he won't support Alex financially.

"I don't know if he means it, but I want to know too. The baby will be happier if the parents are both involved in raising their child. We, as grandparents, will probably take most of the care because they have to go to school, but I see what Jake's trying to do," Lucinda added.

On the other hand, Alex doesn't think this is kind or helpful at all.

"If he keeps pushing me, I'll take him up on his offer and move away with my aunt. No one is going to tell me what to do. And if I don't want the baby's father in it, he won't be," she said.

What do you think about this situation? Would you go along with the teen's opinion and stop looking for the baby's dad? Is the stepdad's idea to share costs more important than the daughter's reluctance to tell who the father is?