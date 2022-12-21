Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFkyj_0jqHdcm600
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.

My friend Sam is in her last year of high school. She lives with her mother, father, and three other siblings. Her brother is 23, not in college, and not working for now, and she also has two younger sisters, both in kindergarten.

Their father, Will, quit his job a few months ago, so it's only the mother who works and brings in income to support their household.

That also meant she needed help with chores. As it happens, Sam ends up doing everything when her mom is away, with no help from her dad and her brother John.

"I always end up doing the dishes, sweeping the floors, vacuuming, making breakfast or soups when mom can't be back for lunchtime. I don't mind doing a few things for my little sisters, but dad and Andrew should help. They have nothing better to do. Instead, they just watch tv all day long. This is so unfair," Sam said.

She asked them to help out when she had homework or school projects, but they both refused.

"They told me it's what women do, and I couldn't convince them. I do all chores; my father and brother don't work. And my mom doesn't listen when I tell her; she just adds some more things I have to finish up for her," Sam shared.

Anna, her mom, is working overtime to bring in enough money for meals, clothes, books, and school activities, and she usually loses patience when Sam tells her about the chores issue.

"She should just do it. We're all a family. My husband is a bit stressed out since he left his job, but he'll find another one. And John is figuring out if he wants to go to college; after all, he can take his time. Sam is still in high school, and she'll learn to be responsible by handling the house when I'm working," she said.

For now, it doesn't look like Sam can spend less time on chores and focus on her options for college.

"It bothers me that mom wouldn't realize I need to think about my future too. I know dad is upset, and John's a bit confused about what he will do, but what I want matters too," she added.

Her little sisters are also reacting to the tension around the house and have recently started to be very picky eaters, which makes Sam's task a lot harder.

"Now I need to try three different lunch options with them, and it's tiring. I love them and want to help, but sometimes I want to stop doing all this and have an afternoon just for myself," she said.

What do you think of this situation? Is it fair to ask only the older daughter to help with chores? Should the father and son also get involved so everyone can have some free time?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 13

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
88244 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on teen daughter: "How do I explain it's not up to her if I have a baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. New siblings are not an easy change when a child has had their parents' undivided attention. Accepting a brother or sister when they've been used to having mom and dad all for themselves can be challenging at any age.

Read full story
60 comments

Dad on daughter: "She's fled since she got her degree; she blames me for liking her brother more"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and their kids is unconditional, and teaching them how to go through life by instilling the basic principles and guiding them as much as you can is very fulfilling in most cases.

Read full story
123 comments

Mom of 2: "Why won't my childless siblings raise my daughter?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going through a divorce and then figuring life out while still caring for your kids is a difficult time in a parent's life. And if they have more kids, they would look for help from their own family if their partner is no longer in the picture.

Read full story
6 comments

Daughter on dad: "He's making me buy food, toilet paper, and shower stuff"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.

Read full story
432 comments

Mom on teen son: " Should I make him get a job? He plays games all day"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teaching kids the value of money and how to use time effectively isn't an easy task. And sometimes, when they get caught up in doing things that don't seem useful to their parents, they will question whether the only way to learn is by doing. And that usually means getting a job and working.

Read full story
37 comments

Wife on husband: "He puts his kids from his previous marriage first; my daughter and I don't matter"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time while having kids from a first marriage is a challenge for the family dynamic since it takes a while to get everyone's feelings on the same line and make sure no one feels left out.

Read full story
164 comments

Teen on dad: "How do I get him to notice me? I just want a hug"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having more than one kid and dividing every activity to make them feel loved isn't easy when parents have to think about bills, chores, laundry, and cooking.

Read full story
4 comments

Wife on stepdaughter: "She always comes to our house; we don't get any time alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married later in life has its advantages because you can choose a partner that truly suits your goals and personality. However, a second or third marriage also means you have to accept the rest of their family, including stepchildren, and the type of communication that has been going on for years.

Read full story
126 comments

Daughter on mom: "She treats me like her maid, summons me to open the blinds, throw things away"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A mother-daughter relationship is marked by unconditional love and a will to support each other all their lives, no matter what happens. The goodwill and loving hugs can come to an end, though, when one of them starts behaving in an unusual way.

Read full story
28 comments

Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.

Read full story
144 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.

Read full story
134 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.

Read full story
13 comments
Frisco, TX

The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treat

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Ever since Thanksgiving passed, my family and I had been waiting to go see a lights show that would include the Christmas spirit.

Read full story

Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.

Read full story
486 comments

Dad on daughter: "She doesn't call my wife 'mom'; I'm disappointed"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you have a toddler needs patience, care, and so much love. Expecting the child to suddenly feel like they've gained a parent isn't always realistic, and making everything about being called "mom" or "dad" instead of beginning as a friend can complicate things further.

Read full story
54 comments

Mom on son: "Why did he listen to his wife and refuse to have me in their home?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a mother-in-law isn't just about getting a new son or daughter and having a bigger happy family.

Read full story
162 comments

Wife on parents: "They're trying to make me get a divorce"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Loving your parents and telling them everything comes naturally as you're growing up and need to learn more about life. As a teen, there are so many questions they can help you figure out, and their experience and love are the way to guide you no matter what happens.

Read full story
29 comments

Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.

Read full story
25 comments

Mom on daughter: "She can't stand my rules, so she wants to move with her dad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Divorce isn't just about ending one love commitment and letting your partner go, and finding someone else to build a life with.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy