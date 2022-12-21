Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.

My friend Sam is in her last year of high school. She lives with her mother, father, and three other siblings. Her brother is 23, not in college, and not working for now, and she also has two younger sisters, both in kindergarten.

Their father, Will, quit his job a few months ago, so it's only the mother who works and brings in income to support their household.

That also meant she needed help with chores. As it happens, Sam ends up doing everything when her mom is away, with no help from her dad and her brother John.

"I always end up doing the dishes, sweeping the floors, vacuuming, making breakfast or soups when mom can't be back for lunchtime. I don't mind doing a few things for my little sisters, but dad and Andrew should help. They have nothing better to do. Instead, they just watch tv all day long. This is so unfair," Sam said.

She asked them to help out when she had homework or school projects, but they both refused.

"They told me it's what women do, and I couldn't convince them. I do all chores; my father and brother don't work. And my mom doesn't listen when I tell her; she just adds some more things I have to finish up for her," Sam shared.

Anna, her mom, is working overtime to bring in enough money for meals, clothes, books, and school activities, and she usually loses patience when Sam tells her about the chores issue.

"She should just do it. We're all a family. My husband is a bit stressed out since he left his job, but he'll find another one. And John is figuring out if he wants to go to college; after all, he can take his time. Sam is still in high school, and she'll learn to be responsible by handling the house when I'm working," she said.

For now, it doesn't look like Sam can spend less time on chores and focus on her options for college.

"It bothers me that mom wouldn't realize I need to think about my future too. I know dad is upset, and John's a bit confused about what he will do, but what I want matters too," she added.

Her little sisters are also reacting to the tension around the house and have recently started to be very picky eaters, which makes Sam's task a lot harder.

"Now I need to try three different lunch options with them, and it's tiring. I love them and want to help, but sometimes I want to stop doing all this and have an afternoon just for myself," she said.

What do you think of this situation? Is it fair to ask only the older daughter to help with chores? Should the father and son also get involved so everyone can have some free time?