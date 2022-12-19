Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0MWh_0jnmEXTO00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.

My friend Olivia got married to Frank, who has a daughter. Mia, his little girl, has adjusted well to having a stepmom. She doesn't call Olivia that, though. Instead, they act like best friends and do everything together.

Olivia and Frank want to have more kids, and in the meantime, she is a full-time mom to Mia.

"I loved that little girl since before we decided to get married. She's like my own, and I'm so blessed to have her in my life," Olivia said.

Mia's mom, Sophy, rarely comes by to visit her. It's usually every six months; even then, she only stays for an hour or two.

"Mia misses her; I know that. I called her and tried to explain how much it would mean to her daughter if she came to spend a full day with her once in a while, but she said she was too busy with her new family, and that's all she could do for now," Olivia said.

Even though she feels like she's Mia's mom, Olivia is constantly reminded of the difference. Her husband, Frank, doesn't feel she can be part of decisions in her life, such as schooling or grounding her, because she's just the stepmom.

"He's not saying it to make me feel bad, but that's the effect. I want us three to be a family. And to look out for each other. He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom. I'm already parenting her due to the circumstances," she shared.

As long as she doesn't give her opinion on issues related to Mia, Olivia and Frank get along fine, and there's no argument. However, he stops her as soon as she brings up her homework, a B in classes, or her menu and the different dishes she should be having.

"It's up to Sophy and me to do as we think fit for Mia. I love Olivia, but she will have to understand that. I want her to be friends with my daughter, not to parent her. And if Sophy isn't involved, I can make the decisions. That's more than enough," Frank said.

Things are still tense as Mia grows up, and there's bound to be more difficult talks soon.

"I don't want to be just someone who cooks for her and laughs and reads her stories. I'm her mom every day; I want to be considered as such. Otherwise, I get a feeling he's waiting for Sophy to come back," Olivia added.

What do you think about this situation? Should Olivia be able to make decisions concerning her stepdaughter? Is looking after her full-time the same thing as being her mom?

# love# relationships# family# mom# kids

