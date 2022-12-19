Mom on daughter: "She can't stand my rules, so she wants to move with her dad"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Divorce isn't just about ending one love commitment and letting your partner go, and finding someone else to build a life with.

Having kids mean each separation and divorce will take its toll on them, no matter how hard the parents try to show them it's not about them.

My friend Abigail has been married for 19 years. During this time, she built three homes with her husband, Andrew, changed between 6 jobs, stayed home to look after her daughter for a few years, and moved to three different states. Abigail and Andrew looked like the ideal marriage to everyone, but in the end, it was the little things that ended their relationship.

"He never understood how much I need everything to be tidy. I felt like I'd been cleaning up after him for decades. And he didn't support my diet or try to avoid sugar with me. It's very hard to eat right when you have all kinds of sweets, chips, and popcorn lying around," Abigail said.

Their constant arguing eventually led to Andrew moving out even though they'd worked so hard to make their third house comfortable.

"Him moving away brought me peace. It's probably something that should've happened a long time ago, but none of us had the courage to do it back then," she added.

The couple has one daughter, Chloe. She's graduating high school in one year, and she's always been very close to her dad.

"I don't get why I have to stay with mom when we never got along great. I'd much rather live with dad and just see her for holidays or something," Chloe said.

Abigail didn't see this coming at all and couldn't understand why her daughter would choose to move away.

"I know she doesn't like to eat fruit, and I don't buy the snacks she wants. But it seems too much to react like that. She can't stand my rules, so she wants to move with her dad. That's childish. I'm still her mom," she said.

Andrew doesn't want the mother and daughter to grow apart, but he also wouldn't want to make Chloe stay where she doesn't want to.

"If she feels more comfortable living with me, I don't see the problem. Abigail can come by anytime. And it's just one year until Chloe turns 18. It seems fair to let her decide on living arrangements for herself. She's not a little kid anymore," Andrew said.

Once the divorce is final, Chloe plans to pack her things and move with Andrew.

"And if mom keeps giving me a hard time about it, I'm not going to visit her after I'm 18," she added.

What do you think? Should Chloe keep on living with her mom even though they don't get along? Is it better for her to stay with her dad? Should she make that decision herself since she's almost 18?