Dad on daughter: "She wants me out of her life after I left her mom and sister"

Photo by

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Divorce doesn't just end the love between partners; it can also deeply affect the kids they had together, and for them, not having their mom and dad together may seem like the family they've known is gone permanently.

When reassurances don't work, and one of the parents seldom appears for years, fixing communication and finding affection and care are a challenge.

My friend, Andrew, is trying to get close to his daughter again. Unfortunately, he postponed it for a long time, and he's having trouble reconnecting with her.

He was married for five years to Sophia, and they had two daughters. Parenting turned out not to be what he wanted for the long term, and he decided to get a divorce to end the constant pressure he felt.

"It was stressing me out. I want to have a successful career, too, not just be a dad and get to practice and games. Sophia didn't understand that, and I saw I was disappointing the girls more each day. Divorce seemed like the best solution at the time," he said.

Their daughters, Amelia and Mia, were confused and didn't know what to expect after their parents separated. Mia had an easier adjustment overall because she was still a toddler, but for Amelia, the change brought sadness and a very different relationship with her dad.

Andrew started working longer hours and, unfortunately, didn't get to see his little girls every weekend. And from that, things only got worse. In the end, he only managed to visit his daughters once every two months.

"I felt I could give my time to my career again, and that made me so happy like I had the energy I'd been missing all along. It's not the girls' fault, and it's nothing my wife did. I'm just not comfortable having a family making demands all the time," he said.

As time went by, Andrew wasn't the one his daughters asked for advice whenever they had doubts. He didn't come to practice and wasn't there when they learned new things.

"I was sorry to miss all those moments, but they always seemed to happen at the wrong time. And I couldn't give up on a business meeting or a new project just for school practice. I was sure my girls would understand," Andrew added.

As it turns out, they didn't understand, and they also resented always coming second place after his business.

Mia is now a teenager in her first year of high school, and Amelia started college. Andrew sees Mia once a week, and they go out for lunch or dinner.

"She's not very close to me, but we always have a good time, and I want to see her happy," he said.

As for Amelia, things are very different. She's refused to see him during the past two years, and there's no indication of her changing her mind.

"She wants me out of her life after I left her mom and sister. I don't think she ever forgave me, and it's very late to make up for it now. I'm only sorry Sophia didn't marry again. That might have given both of them the father figure they needed while growing up. I wasn't the one for it," he said.

Amelia felt left out the first few times Andrew forgot to pick her up from school, and from then on, she managed by herself by asking friends to help her or visiting her grandpa when she had questions.

"If he wasn't there for me when I needed him, why would I meet him now when he's getting old? Regrets won't cover for what he did when I was little," she said.

Andrew keeps trying to call her, but she won't answer messages and won't return calls.

"I'm not sure what to do. I know I was too busy before, but I want to try and be her dad again," he said.

Things are difficult for now, particularly since she lives in another town, but Sophia hopes they can bond again to help Amelia feel more positive about her childhood.

"It wasn't easy for her seeing other kids with their dads. I tried to go everywhere and be a mother and a father, but there were times when that wasn't enough. It would help her get over that if she could open up and have a positive connection to him as an adult," her mom said.

What do you think about this situation? Should Andrew expect his daughter to talk to him despite the many years he wasn't there for her? Are they better off keeping their distance, or is her mom right in assuming Amelia would feel better if she let her dad back in her life?

