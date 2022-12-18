Teen on sister: "She told me to move away with dad after the divorce"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKyJa_0jmu6wxD00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Siblings going through a divorce may often feel estranged from their parents or have a hard time talking to each other. The situation isn't easy to deal with, even if their parents still do their best to help them cope with it.

And when kids rival with each other and try to get one parent to themselves just to be sure of their affection, it gets even more challenging.

My friend Hazel is in the process of getting a divorce after she caught her husband, James, with another woman. She would not forgive or forget what happened, and they both decided divorce was the only way forward for them.

"I don't think I could ever forget how he lost my trust. I can let him be happy with someone else as long as I don't have to spend time together anymore," Hazel said.

They have two daughters, Julia and Hellen, and they agreed that they would continue to live with their mom after the divorce was final. Their dad would come over and pick them up on the weekends or during the holidays, as agreed beforehand.

"It was all quite peaceful. We both want them to feel loved and to realize we will always care about them even if we're not together anymore," the mom added.

Unfortunately, the whole process caused different reactions for the two girls. Julia, the eldest, took it all calmly and consoled her mom when she felt sad. Hellen, on the other hand, saw something else in the whole situation.

"For some reason, she blames me for their separation. She told me to move away with dad after the divorce," Julia, who is in high school, said.

They no longer play together or do anything for fun because Hellen, a fourth grader, is hard-set on seeing her sister leave as soon as possible.

Their mom tried to be firm and make her see it was not her sister's fault, but things had not improved yet.

"Hellen goes on believing that Julia made their dad leave because she's a bit clumsy, can't cook, and forgets where she leaves things. Obviously, that has nothing to do with us splitting up, but it's hard to make her understand," the mother explained.

The parents have done their best make it clear how things are without going into details about what took place, but Hellen still avoids her sister.

"I wish she could see. I'm sad about what's going on too. It's not fair to make me feel like this. It's our family, not just hers. Our mom and our dad are going their separate ways. And we both want them back together, but it can't happen anymore," Julia said.

What do you think about this? How should the parents handle telling Hellen more about what happened and helping the sisters reconnect? Do you think the conflict is unavoidable?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# relationships# mom# kids

Comments / 16

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
87260 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.

Read full story
39 comments

Husband on wife: "She doesn't want me to go to my daughter's wedding because of the dress"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Marrying again when all your kids are grown up might not be the easy change you think it is. When they're older, sons or daughters could dislike a stepparent, and making them see there can still be love and communication as a family is harder when everyone lives in different homes.

Read full story
18 comments

Daughter on stepdad: "He treats me differently from his kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Stepparents raising their partner's kids are often in a difficult position where they need to choose between becoming a very good friend or effectively replacing the mother or father figure that the kids can no longer look up to.

Read full story
6 comments
Frisco, TX

The Radiance lights show - A Frisco holiday treat

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Ever since Thanksgiving passed, my family and I had been waiting to go see a lights show that would include the Christmas spirit.

Read full story

Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.

Read full story
297 comments

Teen daughter: "I do all chores; my father and brother don't work"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Households with more than a child will mean a lot of work with cleaning, cooking, and doing laundry. More than that, in some cases, parents decide to ask the older kids to look after the little ones, and not both spouses are willing to help out with daily errands.

Read full story
9 comments

Dad on daughter: "She doesn't call my wife 'mom'; I'm disappointed"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time when you have a toddler needs patience, care, and so much love. Expecting the child to suddenly feel like they've gained a parent isn't always realistic, and making everything about being called "mom" or "dad" instead of beginning as a friend can complicate things further.

Read full story
49 comments

Mom on son: "Why did he listen to his wife and refuse to have me in their home?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a mother-in-law isn't just about getting a new son or daughter and having a bigger happy family.

Read full story
117 comments

Wife on parents: "They're trying to make me get a divorce"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Loving your parents and telling them everything comes naturally as you're growing up and need to learn more about life. As a teen, there are so many questions they can help you figure out, and their experience and love are the way to guide you no matter what happens.

Read full story
27 comments

Wife on husband: "He says I can't parent his daughter; I take care of her more than her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who has kids is not just about falling in love with the right person. It takes care, determination, and plenty of patience to create a warm family environment for the kids. And getting used to being called stepmom is not easy, particularly if you truly want to feel like you have a complete family.

Read full story
21 comments

Mom on daughter: "She can't stand my rules, so she wants to move with her dad"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Divorce isn't just about ending one love commitment and letting your partner go, and finding someone else to build a life with.

Read full story
15 comments

Dad on daughter: "She wants me out of her life after I left her mom and sister"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Divorce doesn't just end the love between partners; it can also deeply affect the kids they had together, and for them, not having their mom and dad together may seem like the family they've known is gone permanently.

Read full story
28 comments

Dad on daughter: "She doesn't respect my wife, but I don't want to lose my grandson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a marriage ends after one partner passes away, those left behind need time to process their grief and find a way to feel happy while keeping all their memories close.

Read full story
14 comments

Wife on husband: "He won't speak to my mom after she made our son eat his greens"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting right after marriage is no easy thing and starting a love connection along with kids has its own unique challenges.

Read full story
93 comments

Man on girlfriend: "Her daughter keeps telling me what to do and insults her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being in a relationship with a parent isn't the same thing as meeting when both partners are single and haven't had any kids yet.

Read full story
19 comments

Mom on daughter: "How do I make her step up and be a parent to her child?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having kids before marriage can influence the way a couple sees their relationship and whether they will stay together for the long run. Whether it's seen as a formality or as an essential step for commitment, marriage inevitably influences how the rest of the family sees each partner.

Read full story
5 comments

Stepfather on wife's kids: "They call me dad, and I'm uncomfortable"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A second chance to find the right partner often comes with a different set of relationships. Once a marriage ends, couples need to face making a new life for themselves, and having kids means each new partner will have to adjust to having them in their life.

Read full story
88 comments

Woman on mother-in-law: "She's not interested in her future grandson; my husband is so upset"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married and integrating both partners' parents inside the new family can get challenging when there are different views on what a couple's life should be like.

Read full story
70 comments

Wife on husband: "We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together after getting married isn't always about moving into a new home. When couples get married young, or they don't earn enough, other options might have to be considered.

Read full story
103 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy