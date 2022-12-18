Teen on sister: "She told me to move away with dad after the divorce"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Siblings going through a divorce may often feel estranged from their parents or have a hard time talking to each other. The situation isn't easy to deal with, even if their parents still do their best to help them cope with it.

And when kids rival with each other and try to get one parent to themselves just to be sure of their affection, it gets even more challenging.

My friend Hazel is in the process of getting a divorce after she caught her husband, James, with another woman. She would not forgive or forget what happened, and they both decided divorce was the only way forward for them.

"I don't think I could ever forget how he lost my trust. I can let him be happy with someone else as long as I don't have to spend time together anymore," Hazel said.

They have two daughters, Julia and Hellen, and they agreed that they would continue to live with their mom after the divorce was final. Their dad would come over and pick them up on the weekends or during the holidays, as agreed beforehand.

"It was all quite peaceful. We both want them to feel loved and to realize we will always care about them even if we're not together anymore," the mom added.

Unfortunately, the whole process caused different reactions for the two girls. Julia, the eldest, took it all calmly and consoled her mom when she felt sad. Hellen, on the other hand, saw something else in the whole situation.

"For some reason, she blames me for their separation. She told me to move away with dad after the divorce," Julia, who is in high school, said.

They no longer play together or do anything for fun because Hellen, a fourth grader, is hard-set on seeing her sister leave as soon as possible.

Their mom tried to be firm and make her see it was not her sister's fault, but things had not improved yet.

"Hellen goes on believing that Julia made their dad leave because she's a bit clumsy, can't cook, and forgets where she leaves things. Obviously, that has nothing to do with us splitting up, but it's hard to make her understand," the mother explained.

The parents have done their best make it clear how things are without going into details about what took place, but Hellen still avoids her sister.

"I wish she could see. I'm sad about what's going on too. It's not fair to make me feel like this. It's our family, not just hers. Our mom and our dad are going their separate ways. And we both want them back together, but it can't happen anymore," Julia said.

What do you think about this? How should the parents handle telling Hellen more about what happened and helping the sisters reconnect? Do you think the conflict is unavoidable?