Dad on daughter: "She doesn't respect my wife, but I don't want to lose my grandson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When a marriage ends after one partner passes away, those left behind need time to process their grief and find a way to feel happy while keeping all their memories close.

Whether it's soon after or in a few years, another marriage and the chance for love are essential to finding a new purpose, but when kids are already grown up, and they don't agree with the choice, difficult situations may show up.

My friend Harry lost his wife, Mary, when he was 26. He was left to look after his daughter on his own, and he did his best to give her all she needed. Between long office hours and spending time with Alice, his daughter, he didn't have much time left for himself.

Dating and trying to find a new partner had to wait for a while. Once Alice started high school, Harry realized he would be on his own soon when she left for college and later when she got married and started her own family.

"I understood it was time to see if I had another chance to fall in love. Mary was gone, and I could never replace her. But now that Alice was grown, I wanted to try again," he said.

He went out dating, but his busy schedule got in the middle of it, and he had to stop again for a few months.

Once Alice started college, he had more time, and he also thought about a future partner that would make his life better.

"I didn't want to be by myself anymore. I wanted to share more, to laugh, and just have fun with someone I loved. Marrying again seemed the best way to feel complete again," he added.

He met Angela when going to the bank one day. She dropped her bag, and he helped her. Since then, they were never apart for more than a few hours.

"Once I saw her, I just knew. Not logically, but I felt there was something in her that reminded me of my first wife. They didn't look like each other at all, but there was that kindness and an open smile," Harry said.

After they dated for a year, they decided to get married. Alice didn't spend more than a few hours with them while they dated, and she didn't seem very pleased with Harry's choice.

"She was cold toward Angela, but I put it down as sadness over losing her own mother and feeling I was replacing her," Harry said.

The couple set the wedding date and invited Alice and her fiance, along with the rest of their families.

Unfortunately, Alice didn't join them on the big day, saying she had a cold and couldn't make it.

"It didn't feel like a good reason, but we let it go at that. Maybe she wouldn't have been comfortable celebrating Harry's second wedding," Angela said.

Since then, she's tried to get closer to Alice, but nothing seems to work.

In the meantime, Alice and her fiance became parents and now have a little boy.

"She wasn't keen on me visiting or looking after her son, though I offered to help. I didn't want to annoy her, so I let Harry visit on his own most of the time," Angela added.

But things didn't stay like that. A few weeks ago, Alice started offending Angela and making harsh remarks every chance she got.

"It's like I'm suddenly the one person she dislikes in the whole world. I haven't done anything to deserve such behavior. I only tried to help and show her I want to be friends," Angela said.

Harry is confused about the way to respond to his daughter's behavior.

"I don't know who to choose. She doesn't respect my wife, but I don't want to lose my grandson. It's not just about me standing up for my wife. I love the baby and don't want to lose the chance to see him," he said.

Harry tried to explain to Alice that his wife meant well and would love to babysit whenever Alice and her fiance wanted to go out.

"That didn't help in the least. She said she's trying to sneak her way into her home and that I should only bring her for holidays and come by myself to see the bay the rest of the time," Harry shared.

The conflict between the daughter and her stepmom is getting worse each day, with Alice shouting insults a few days ago when they met at the mall.

"I really don't know how to make things better. Everything I try ends up making her upset," Angela said.

Things are at a standstill for now, with the stepmom doing her best to avoid Alice so her husband can at least see his grandson.

How would you handle such a situation? Is it worth not standing up for your wife to be able to stay in touch with your kids and grandkids? Should Harry choose between Alice and her child and his wife? Can they still be a family together?