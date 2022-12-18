Wife on husband: "He won't speak to my mom after she made our son eat his greens"

Amy Christie

Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Parenting right after marriage is no easy thing and starting a love connection along with kids has its own unique challenges.

Having grandparents ready to step in is an advantage, but the way they handle the little ones may not always be according to how each parent would want it.

What happens when the parents can't agree on what the grandparents are doing? Is avoiding them really an option or simply a cue to change methods?

My friend Clara has been married for four and a half years to her high school love, Eliam. They had known each other since kindergarten, so starting to date and later deciding to spend their lives together felt like the natural step toward long-term happiness.

Their home is colorful, and they love creating decorations for every corner of the house. Clara has become a full-time mom four months after tying the knot, and Eliam works to provide for her and their two kids, Gian and Aurelia.

Gian was born soon after the marriage, and the two of them had to learn how to be his parents together without much help from their families because they all lived in different states.

"It was very hard in the beginning. We could only count on each other, and there were many times when I wasn't sure what to do, and I could only call my mom and ask for advice," Clara said.

Eliam lost both his parents when he was a teenager, so Clara's mom is the only grandmother their kids will know.

Since then, they moved to the same city as Clara's mom, and stress is much lower most days.

She comes over to watch the kids when Clara runs errands or when she needs to go to the store or the salon. She also cooks for the kids and tries to prepare nutritious meals with plenty of veggies.

"I don't know what I'd do without her. I'm counting on my mom to look after the kids while I do the laundry, go pay the bills, or when I need to get groceries. I wouldn't get anything done without her," Clara said.

While the grandmother's help seems welcome, her husband isn't as pleased as she is with having her around all the time.

"It's too much to see my mother-in-law every day. It's not that I don't like her, but I want some space. A chance to talk about our issues without her sitting close by all the time and only leaving late at night," he said.

Liam also doesn't agree with her methods of convincing the kids to eat right.

"She keeps making them hungry and only leaves one choice. As if it's that or nothing. I want them to eat what they want. I know veggies are important for them, but I wouldn't make it such a big deal. It gets really tiresome," he added.

And last week, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse.

"She came over early on Monday and made breakfast only with greens and scrambled egg whites. My son sat at the kitchen table and asked if he might have something else. She said, 'no, this is what's good for you.' 10 minutes passed, then 30 minutes, and he asked again. She answered the same," Clara recalls.

After one hour, the little boy got so hungry that he stopped trying to convince his grandmother. He ate the greens only and went outside. When his dad came for lunch at home, he found out what had happened and got upset.

"He couldn't believe that my mom did that for the greens. But it wasn't so bad. Kids always want sugary cereals, so she was just trying to instill good habits," Clara added.

Unfortunately, Eliam feels the grandmother went too far. He tried talking to her and making her see he doesn't feel food is the biggest issue when raising kids, but they just don't agree on that point. And now, he's avoiding her and won't even say a word to his mother-in-law.

"He won't speak to my mom after she made our son eat his greens. I think he's overreacting," Cara said. The grandmother believes she's making a positive difference in the kids' lives and doesn't understand why Eliam got so annoyed.

"It's not like I was feeding the boy donuts, and I wanted him to have lots of sugar. Greens are good for him. Why Eliam doesn't see is that food matters while growing up, much more than being comfortable or letting kids do what they want," she said.

Things are at a standstill for now, as Eliam won't speak to her, and the grandmother won't apologize because she feels she didn't do anything wrong.

How would you handle this? Should the grandmother make the kids eats only good food? Are sugary snacks ok as long as they don't fill all the meals? Does it matter that much, or did the grandmother overreact in making the little boy have his greens?

