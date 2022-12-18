Man on girlfriend: "Her daughter keeps telling me what to do and insults her"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being in a relationship with a parent isn't the same thing as meeting when both partners are single and haven't had any kids yet.

Dating a mom brings a whole new set of challenges, and when the time comes to meet her kids, things can get very complicated if there's tension all around.

My friend, Zyair, met Annie six months ago while they were both shopping for birthday presents. Their packages got mixed up, and in an attempt to sort things out, they exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet for coffee later.

"The first time we sat down and talked about our lives, we felt connected. I liked the way he saw his future, that he wanted to be a dad and always provide for his family," Annie said.

Zyair was drawn to her because of her sense of humor and talent for making people smile.

"I was having a bad day before I talked to her, but she changed it instantly. I can't remember the last time someone did that for me just by talking," he recalls.

After that first meeting, they took a two-week break to think things through. And then, they started dating.

"The more we saw each other, the more time we wanted to spend together. We cooked together, watched movies, went shopping, went hiking, jogged, or did fitness training. And everything was a lot more fun with her," Zyair said.

He is single and hasn't been married before. Annie recently divorced her husband and has a daughter, Ava.

The little girl has had a hard time seeing her parents drift away from each other, and she's not getting along great with her mom.

"I saw her being disrespectful several times to Annie. She shouts at her and says rude things, but every time I want to intervene, Annie says it's not a big deal and that it's part of her adjusting phase. I'm not sure that's the case," Zyair shared.

The way the little girl is behaving constantly surprises him. And Ava didn't stop at that.

Besides always being annoyed with her mom, she also wants to tell Zyair what to do and gets upset if he doesn't act accordingly.

"Her daughter keeps telling me what to do and insults her. I want this to be a happy relationship, but I don't know how to handle her daughter behaving this way. Maybe she misses her dad, but letting her do what she wants won't help her understand the situation any better," he said.

Zyair isn't sure if he can continue the relationship with Annie because her daughter's behavior is difficult to handle. Most of the time, he doesn't know how to react and when he wants to say something to make her behave, Annie opposes it.

"As long as Annie doesn't prevent her daughter from disrespecting her and me, I don't see how this relationship can work. I have nothing against being a stepdad, but respect matters. And kids need to learn that early on," Zyair added.

How do you think this should be handled? Should the little girl be reprimanded, or is it ok to let her shout and be rude to her mom and her new boyfriend? Does Zyair have any authority to interfere, or should Annie be the only one to prevent her daughter from misbehaving?