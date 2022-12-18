Mom on daughter: "How do I make her step up and be a parent to her child?"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Having kids before marriage can influence the way a couple sees their relationship and whether they will stay together for the long run. Whether it's seen as a formality or as an essential step for commitment, marriage inevitably influences how the rest of the family sees each partner.

And when they have kids, those relationships can get even more strained if the I-do's haven't been said yet or are still being planned.

My friend Aldo and Nora have been together since high school, first as friends and then as a couple.

They had their first date in their last year of high school and then continued dating throughout college.

"We got along great, and we planned to get married when we turned 30," Aldo said.

Once they graduated, they started applying for jobs and soon got full-time positions while doing their best to build successful careers. They couldn't go home to visit their families as often, but they still had each other. They eventually rented out an apartment and moved together.

Unfortunately, that was a turning point in their relationship.

"We had never lived together, so we didn't know much about each other's habits. I realized I couldn't eat what she cooked, and she seemed to get annoyed because I didn't fold everything neatly," Aldo recalls.

In a few months, they concluded it wouldn't work out and prepared to end the lease.

"We thought we could still be friends, maybe, but that was it," Aldo added.

And that's when they got unexpected news. Nora found out she was pregnant after their relationship was over. She called Aldo to let him know, and he agreed to help her out with her appointments and be there for the child.

"I wasn't going to get back with her because of the kid. That wouldn't make anyone happy, but I took the responsibility," he said.

Nora moved back home with her mom, Paula, who lost her husband three years ago. Paula was happy to learn she would be a grandmother, even if she knew she was no longer seeing Aldo.

However, things gradually improved, and while Aldo came to take Nora to her appointments and check on how she was feeling, they got close again.

One month before the baby came, they got back together and were ready to become parents. Once their little boy was born, they got a new home and started their life as a family.

What no one saw coming was the way Nora reacted to becoming a mom.

"I have to get the baby's bottle, I get up at night, and if I can't take time off, I need to call her mom to look after Sean, our baby. Nora doesn't seem that interested in him," Aldo said.

Paula and Aldo thought this was temporary, but nothing changed in six months. It got even worse.

"Now she's used to us doing everything, so she won't even try to make an excuse. How do I make her step up and be a parent to her child? I don't know what made her feel this way, particularly since she's back with Aldo, and things couldn't be better," Paula said.

In an attempt to improve the situation, Aldo has asked Nora to marry him.

"I assumed maybe it was because we're not married yet. She's always said she wanted to be a mom after marriage, so I thought it might be on her mind," he said.

Nora agreed, but so far, there's been no change in the way she bonds with Sean.

Do you think she will be more interested in the baby after tying the knot? Does marriage have anything to do with how a mom cares for her baby? Is Paula right, and should she do something more definite to get Nora to listen and start being a mom to the baby?