Wife on husband: "We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Living together after getting married isn't always about moving into a new home. When couples get married young, or they don't earn enough, other options might have to be considered.

And if rent is not the best idea, one of the partner's parents may want to let the couple move in with them.

Is it a good idea to start a marriage living with your in-laws, though? Would that contribute to growing closer or further apart?

My friend Janet and her new husband, Lucas, are having a difficult start to their marriage.

They met a year ago at a party, and they started dating the very next day. They were both sure they wanted a family soon and saw themselves as parents in the future. Having a home would turn out to be much more complicated for them than falling in love, though.

"Lucas lost his job two months before our wedding day, and I was only working part-time, so there was no way we could afford a mortgage. We couldn't even rent something with that money," Janet said.

They also didn't want to consider postponing the wedding until Lucas found a new job and they would be in a position to have their own home.

"We thought it was more important to start our life together and make our relationship formal by getting married. It meant a lot to us because we were both raised in strict homes where marriage is the only way to create a long-term relationship," Janet added.

Her parents couldn't afford to have them living in the same house. However, Lucas's mom is a widow, and she thought there was plenty of space for them to move in.

"The house has four bedrooms, and it feels so empty to her. She said she would love it if we moved in until we can have our own home," Janet recalls.

After they tied the knot, Janet and Lucas went on a trip to celebrate the happy day. After two weeks, they got back and moved their belongings to his mother's home.

"It was all very fast and easy. She even helped me unpack everything, and I instantly felt at home. For a while at least," Janet shared.

After a few days, Lucas started doing something that surprised his wife.

"We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night. He said it's a rule from his childhood, but how can we be together with the door open and her passing on the hallway at all times?" Janet said.

The open-door rule was unusual to her, so she thought it would be better to talk to her mother-in-law and see how she felt about it.

"She kept telling me she understood I didn't do it before, but that honesty and transparency is the first rule in her home. And that it's the only requirement she has. It was so embarrassing; I didn't know how to tell her I just wanted to be closer to my husband without offending her," Janet said.

In the meantime, the rule is still being applied, and the couple is drifting further each day.

"I don't even feel like giving him a hug. I mean, really, it's like having all eyes on you at any moment. I'm very uncomfortable," she added.

Janet would like to move somewhere else, but it's not possible for now. And the situation doesn't seem likely to change.

"I feel stuck in a place that's making me unhappy. I still love Lucas, but I never imagined what it would be like living with his mom. She's nice in every way except the rule about doors, and that's what bothers me. I don't see any way out except moving, and we need more money for that," she said.

What do you think about this? Is the mother-in-law right to impose the open-door rule all the time in her house? Should the couple ignore her requirement and just lock their door when they need to? Would she be right to ask them to leave if they don't keep to her rule?

