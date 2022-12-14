Husband on moving: "My wife wants to live separately from my parents; I don't want to leave them"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Proposing to the person you love, choosing a ring and a wedding date, then waiting for life together to start in your home seems logical. But what do you do when your house isn't just your own, and you live with one of the spouse's parents?

Is that something to go on doing your whole life, or is living separately best for the new couple?

My friend Eve is trying to find a solution to her marriage while her husband, John, has his heart set on living with his mom and dad, with no thoughts of moving out.

"We all get along just fine, but it feels crowded. And I have no say in little things like what we'll have for lunch or when we can go out for a date. I don't feel like it's my home. I'm more of a guest, though treated nicely," Eve said.

She's never argued with her mother and father-in-law, and they always speak well of her. They're proud of her, admire her career in interior design, and tell everyone their son made a great choice in marrying her.

Despite all that, there's growing tension because of the living situation, and John isn't doing much to help clear up the issue.

"He avoids saying anything about it, and that just makes it worse. It makes me feel like I'm stirring up trouble when everyone's happy. But why can't we have our own home? And prepare rooms for our kids in the future and pick our own meals for once?" Eve said.

She doesn't want to move far away, either. If they do get a house, Eve would want to be in the same neighborhood so they could always come by and help John's parents if they need it.

"I don't want to desert them in their old age. I know they will need help, and I will be here for them. I want to do that while living in my own home, though," she added.

John is taking a different view of the situation. In a way, he feels like she's asking him to leave his parents.

"My wife wants to live separately from my parents; I don't want to leave them. I know she wants her own home, but there will be time for that later. I think we should all be together while we can," he said.

A compromise seems unlikely for now. And John's parents are also opposed to them moving out.

"We can accommodate Eve with anything she likes. It's her home, and we see her as our daughter. There's no need for them to move away. We'd like to be close to our grandchildren too, in the future. Our house is her house," her mother-in-law, Julia, said.

As time goes by and each of them works long hours at the office, a resolution of the issue gets more complicated by the day.

What would you do? Should the couple just stay there rent-free and get along with John's parents? Does it make more sense for Eve to want her own space to raise a family?