Woman on boyfriend: "We're both 23, and his parents won't let him stay overnight at my house"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdBsv_0jiS8txU00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Parents will always want to protect their kids and make sure they're in a loving relationship when they start dating. But what is the limit to how much they care, and when can kids decide for themselves what they want to do? Are they always kids to them even after they're 21?

My friend Penelope is 23, and she still lives with her parents. She goes to college, and she'd rather drive there a bit over an hour while having all expenses covered.

"It's easier to be home for a while longer. Everything is too expensive right now, and I couldn't move on my own until I had a really good job," she said.

She's dating Koen, who is also 23 and attending the same college.

"We met on the first day of classes and didn't want to be away from each other. We spend all day together, and I think there's a good chance we may be in it for the long term," she added.

The living arrangements aren't nearly as clear as their love for each other, however. Koen also lives with his parents to avoid spending more on rent, but this is putting a strain on their relationship.

"My parents are very strict. They believe you should only live with someone after you get married. Penelope and I aren't ready for that step before finishing our studies, so it's complicated right now," Koen said.

And when he wanted to stay overnight at Penelope's house, he didn't get a chance.

"Once it got past midnight, my dad called me and asked where I was and if everything was ok. I told him I would be staying at Penelope's, but my parents wouldn't hear of it. They both drove over to pick me up right in the middle of the night. It was so embarrassing, even if her parents were ok with it," Koen recalls.

Penelope is confused by this situation since her family has no issues with Koen staying there sometimes despite the fact that they're not married.

"We're both 23, and his parents won't let him stay overnight at my house. It's not that they're mean to me; they're actually very nice. But they won't bend their rules at all. They told me they'd be happy to see us married, but it will take a while for that," Penelope said.

For now, her parents are still open to having Koen over sometimes, but convincing his parents isn't an easy thing. And they both want to avoid moving on their own and the added costs, so taking a stand is not an option Koen will consider just yet.

"We'll probably just have to wait a while longer unless mom and dad suddenly change their mind. It's not the best solution, but I don't see any way around it," Koen added.

How do you think this should be handled? Is it ok for Koen to stay at Penelope's house as long as her parents agree? Should they only live together after they get married, or are his parents too strict?

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

