Mom on daughters: "My teen is going to a dance and won't take her toddler sister with her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Growing up with your siblings is fun, and you get to share memories while supporting each other no matter what. But when there is a significant age difference, difficult moments can add tension, and one of the siblings could feel excluded from events that are meant for older kids.

My friend, Eleanor, is dealing with an upsetting situation in her family as her two daughters grow up. Her eldest, Ella, is in high school, and her youngest daughter, Sofia, is a toddler.

The two of them bonded from the first day they saw each other, but there are some things Ella wants to enjoy separately.

"She loves her sister, plays with her, and lights up whenever she comes for a hug," Eleanor said about the wonderful connection they share.

The problem is the little girl is now used to being with her sister all the time, and she can't accept her going out for one evening with her friends.

"Each time Ella wants to go out, she starts crying, and in the end, she doesn't go. She usually just asks her friends over so her sister can also share in the fun," the mother said.

However, the teenager is starting to need a change, and being only with her friends is something she's planning to do soon.

"It's not that I don't love my baby sister. But I need some time on my own to have fun with older kids, not always playing toddler games. I want to go out and dance and make jokes and laugh, maybe go on a date too," Ella said.

Their mom is surprised by this change in Ella and keeps wondering why she can't just go on the same way. Once she found out that Ella wanted to go dancing, she assumed she'd take Sofia along.

"My teen girl is going to a dance and won't take her toddler sister with her. They've always been together, so what would be the problem just having her around? I don't think any of her friends' minds by now. They all know Sofia and love to play with her," she said.

Ella doesn't share her opinion and thinks some of her friends might be avoiding her precisely because she always has a toddler around.

"Yes, she's my sister. But being with her nonstop is getting to be too much. It's like I don't have my space anymore, and I can't do separate things or enjoy other things for my own age. I don't want to read story books and sing little songs all the time; I think some of my friends rarely talk to me when they know she will always be there," Ella shared.

Having a whole evening to dance with her friends seems difficult for now, but she is determined to keep trying.

"I'm going to convince mom eventually. She just doesn't realize I'm more than ten years older. I need to make my life separate while loving my baby sister," Ella added.

What do you think? Should Ella be expected to take her toddler sister to the dance and everywhere else? Does her mother need to be more flexible and let each girl be free to explore what she likes and make new friends?