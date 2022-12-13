Teen on parents: "I want to move with dad, but I can't hurt my mom's feelings"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Getting married and planning your life and a happy home with the person you love is fulfilling, and once you start a family, it can feel like there's nothing missing.

Unfortunately, partners can drift apart, promises aren't always kept, and even when there are kids in the picture, there's no guarantee of a long marriage.

My friend Emma is doing her best to cope as she recently separated from her husband. They were married for 22 years, and no one ever thought they would split up.

However, the little differences they kept having, the arguments starting out of nowhere, and the fact that they couldn't agree on house improvements eventually led to their separation.

Her husband, Jonah, moved out four weeks ago, and since then, it's all been a whirlwind for Emma.

"It's not easy to wake up and not find him in the kitchen making coffee. But it's also good not to have someone shout at me when I start my day. Then again, in the evening, I miss having him cook dinner or just playing with the dog. It's all very complicated right now," she said.

The couple has one daughter, Ava. She's a teenager in her second year of high school.

Emma and Jonah have done their best to help her understand this new step for their family and to figure out a way she could see both parents and spend time with them. They assumed the teen would go on living with Emma.

What they did not expect was her reaction, though.

"I want to move with my dad, but I can't hurt my mom's feelings. I've always gotten along better with him, and he coaches me too. Wouldn't make sense to live far away at all," Ava said.

Emma is having a difficult time respecting her daughter's wishes. She also doesn't feel it would be the right choice for her at the moment.

"I don't think I'd be comfortable with her moving away. She's my daughter; we haven't been apart even for one night. And Jonah doesn't care about nutritious meals. I'm sure they would do takeouts and grab fast food breakfast every day. I really don't think it would be good for her," Emma said.

The couple is undecided about where the teenager will live. For now, she will likely stay with her mom until she's 18.

"She should be in this house at least until she's 18, and then she can make up her own mind," Emma said.

This issue is adding tension to their separation, and the topic is rarely discussed, even though it needs to be fixed soon.

What do you think? Is it better for the teen to move straight away? Is it ok to wait until she's 18 for a more grounded decision?