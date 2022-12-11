Woman on giving husband second chance: 'My daughter doesn't want him to move back"

Photo by Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Separations can be very difficult to go through, particularly if there are kids involved. Forgiveness and second chances take on a whole new meaning for them and listening to their feelings while trying to rekindle love can get complicated.

My friend Ashley has been married for six years. As soon as she tied the knot with Liam, she felt they would be together all their lives. Things started out great; they bought a beautiful home and soon found out they would become parents.

Their daughter Eri was born, and they set out to work hard for their family and make sure the little girl could enjoy everything they could give her. Long work hours didn't do their marriage any favors, though. Spending over 9 hours in the office, in different locations, and driving over an hour to and from home soon left them tired, stressed, and angry most of the time.

Little mistakes soon became reasons to get annoyed with each other, and smiling was a rare thing in their home. As things got worse between them, Eri felt it too.

She started crying for no reason and avoiding her friends. Seeing what was going on, Ashley decided it was time to have a talk with her husband.

"I was sure we could fix things somehow. We worked so much that we forgot what it was for," she said.

The conversation was not an easy one, and blaming each other happened several times.

"He kept saying I wanted all those things, and he had to get the money. But I'm working too, it's not like I made the demand, and he went to bring me the money. We let it go for that day and agreed to talk about it over the next weekend when we would be calmer," she added.

Postponing the talk didn't help much, either. That weekend or the next one didn't bring the resolution Ashley was hoping for. Seeing as they kept arguing every day and watching her little girl getting upset made the mother take a different road.

"I asked him to move with his parents for a month while we worked it all out. He agreed but still said it was all because of me," Ashley shared.

Confused about her relationship but determined to help Eri feel better, Ashley took this time to reconsider her marriage and the way things had been going in her home. She realized both she and her husband had swept aside the little things that made them happy.

They had given up on family walks, going hiking, riding bikes, or just having picnics close to the playground with their daughter and their three dogs.

"I wanted all that back. And I still loved my husband. So I called him that night, and we talked on the phone for hours, laughing and remembering how things were in the beginning when we fell in love," the mother said.

The conversation over the phone helped them get closer, and the couple decided they wanted to make their marriage stronger and be better parents for their little girl.

"The next morning, I told Eri her dad would be coming back. And I couldn't believe what happened," the mom said.

Eri wasn't thrilled; she didn't even smile. Instead, she started crying and kept saying "no."

Unfortunately, she doesn't want her dad to move back in after the short separation.

"I kept trying to explain to her it was a good thing and we would all have fun and take trips and go round on bikes. But she wouldn't listen to me," Ashley added.

The initial separation took a toll on Eri, and the little girl is having a hard time getting used to the idea of her dad moving back in.

"She told me she doesn't want him to come if he will go again. And even though I told her he wanted to stay, she was afraid he would leave again. And it's hard to find the right words to reassure her."

To help her feel comfortable and avoid any stress, the couple has decided to start slow.

"My husband will come to visit us every day and have lunch or dinner with us. Then he'll nap in the afternoons for a while; we'll read stories together and play outside. That should let Eri know everything is ok, and he won't be coming just to leave again," Ashley said.

How would you handle such a situation?