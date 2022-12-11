Woman on giving husband second chance: 'My daughter doesn't want him to move back"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILjKb_0jeFPkOm00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Separations can be very difficult to go through, particularly if there are kids involved. Forgiveness and second chances take on a whole new meaning for them and listening to their feelings while trying to rekindle love can get complicated.

My friend Ashley has been married for six years. As soon as she tied the knot with Liam, she felt they would be together all their lives. Things started out great; they bought a beautiful home and soon found out they would become parents.

Their daughter Eri was born, and they set out to work hard for their family and make sure the little girl could enjoy everything they could give her. Long work hours didn't do their marriage any favors, though. Spending over 9 hours in the office, in different locations, and driving over an hour to and from home soon left them tired, stressed, and angry most of the time.

Little mistakes soon became reasons to get annoyed with each other, and smiling was a rare thing in their home. As things got worse between them, Eri felt it too.

She started crying for no reason and avoiding her friends. Seeing what was going on, Ashley decided it was time to have a talk with her husband.

"I was sure we could fix things somehow. We worked so much that we forgot what it was for," she said.

The conversation was not an easy one, and blaming each other happened several times.

"He kept saying I wanted all those things, and he had to get the money. But I'm working too, it's not like I made the demand, and he went to bring me the money. We let it go for that day and agreed to talk about it over the next weekend when we would be calmer," she added.

Postponing the talk didn't help much, either. That weekend or the next one didn't bring the resolution Ashley was hoping for. Seeing as they kept arguing every day and watching her little girl getting upset made the mother take a different road.

"I asked him to move with his parents for a month while we worked it all out. He agreed but still said it was all because of me," Ashley shared.

Confused about her relationship but determined to help Eri feel better, Ashley took this time to reconsider her marriage and the way things had been going in her home. She realized both she and her husband had swept aside the little things that made them happy.

They had given up on family walks, going hiking, riding bikes, or just having picnics close to the playground with their daughter and their three dogs.

"I wanted all that back. And I still loved my husband. So I called him that night, and we talked on the phone for hours, laughing and remembering how things were in the beginning when we fell in love," the mother said.

The conversation over the phone helped them get closer, and the couple decided they wanted to make their marriage stronger and be better parents for their little girl.

"The next morning, I told Eri her dad would be coming back. And I couldn't believe what happened," the mom said.

Eri wasn't thrilled; she didn't even smile. Instead, she started crying and kept saying "no."

Unfortunately, she doesn't want her dad to move back in after the short separation.

"I kept trying to explain to her it was a good thing and we would all have fun and take trips and go round on bikes. But she wouldn't listen to me," Ashley added.

The initial separation took a toll on Eri, and the little girl is having a hard time getting used to the idea of her dad moving back in.

"She told me she doesn't want him to come if he will go again. And even though I told her he wanted to stay, she was afraid he would leave again. And it's hard to find the right words to reassure her."

To help her feel comfortable and avoid any stress, the couple has decided to start slow.

"My husband will come to visit us every day and have lunch or dinner with us. Then he'll nap in the afternoons for a while; we'll read stories together and play outside. That should let Eri know everything is ok, and he won't be coming just to leave again," Ashley said.

How would you handle such a situation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# family# marriage# psychology# love

Comments / 22

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
85265 followers

More from Amy Christie

Husband on moving: "My wife wants to live separately from my parents; I don't want to leave them"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Proposing to the person you love, choosing a ring and a wedding date, then waiting for life together to start in your home seems logical. But what do you do when your house isn't just your own, and you live with one of the spouse's parents?

Read full story
69 comments

Woman on boyfriend: "We're both 23, and his parents won't let him stay overnight at my house"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents will always want to protect their kids and make sure they're in a loving relationship when they start dating. But what is the limit to how much they care, and when can kids decide for themselves what they want to do? Are they always kids to them even after they're 21?

Read full story
103 comments

Mom on daughters: "My teen is going to a dance and won't take her toddler sister with her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your siblings is fun, and you get to share memories while supporting each other no matter what. But when there is a significant age difference, difficult moments can add tension, and one of the siblings could feel excluded from events that are meant for older kids.

Read full story
106 comments

Husband on wife: "Is it wrong to treat her poorly compared to my mom?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner for a lifetime takes patience, checking for shared values, loving the same things, seeing the future in a similar way, and always be prepared to support each other no matter what.

Read full story
8 comments

Teen on parents: "I want to move with dad, but I can't hurt my mom's feelings"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married and planning your life and a happy home with the person you love is fulfilling, and once you start a family, it can feel like there's nothing missing.

Read full story
5 comments

Husband on mom: "I told her to stop being rude to my wife; she asked me to visit her alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you get married, you don't just get a new partner to share loving words and future plans with. You also need to get along with your partner's parents and learn how to function as a complete family together. In some cases, in-laws are not the easiest to deal with, and their child's reaction can determine the outcome.

Read full story
90 comments
Mckinney, TX

Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winter

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. The Christmas season started in McKinney with full cheer. Waiting for Santa or going for the tree began with the lighting ceremony, where almost everyone in McKinney took part.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom of 2: "How to make my younger daughter see I only have time for her ill sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having kids after finding the person you choose to spend your life with is a way to add happiness and see more love around you. And being a full-time mom can be very fulfilling while making sure everyone is joyful and ready to contribute to what keeps a family together.

Read full story
27 comments

Mom on daughter: "She talks to her boyfriend for half an hour each day; it's more than enough"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up and start relationships is not easy, as parents keep trying to protect them and avoid them suffering or ending up with the wrong person. Unfortunately, it's hard to accept that kids will make their own choices no matter how their parents feel about it.

Read full story
49 comments

Mom on daughter: "She can't date until 18; she's sneaking behind my back"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having teenagers around the house is never easy for their parents, and relationships and dating are usually difficult topics, particularly if open talks don't happen that often.

Read full story
15 comments

Mom of 3: "My teen daughter keeps asking for a door to her room and wants to be left alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Privacy inside a family's home can become a difficult topic as kids grow up. And personal space is even more tricky if the parents feel like teens are making unreasonable demands.

Read full story
259 comments

Wedding postponed one year because ring had wrong color: "Not taking a ruby"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Asking someone to marry you is an emotional and often memorable event that will stay with you for the rest of your life.

Read full story
40 comments

Mom on separating from husband: "How do I tell the kids without mentioning divorce?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Arguments, different ideas about the future, financial issues, or little things that add up for years can make a relationship unstable. Building a family requires love and dedication each day, but sometimes partners drift apart without even realizing it.

Read full story
3 comments

Dad won't let 20-year-old daughter move out: "Who will take care of me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and children is unconditional and is often given as an example of pure affection, a bond that can't be broken. The love will be there for life but is that compatible with living separately?

Read full story
102 comments

Mom of 2: "Why doesn't my teenage girl want to look after my toddler?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When families grow, it often happens that the older kids help out when their mom gets tired, or she just needs an extra nap. But is it ok to expect your other kids to help all the time, maybe even take over for part of the day?

Read full story
144 comments

Woman has to pay boyfriend's phone bill for a year to get out of lease

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new relationship always makes you excited for the future as you start planning your life with the other person. After dating for a while and learning new things about each other, the next step usually is to move in together.

Read full story
28 comments

Mom of 4: "Is 45 too late to have another baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a big family and dedicating yourself to looking after kids and making family meals can be very fulfilling while seeing everyone around you happy.

Read full story
17 comments

Newlyweds adopt dog they met outside church: "Love comes back twice"

A Brazilian couple was happy to include a stray dog while celebrating the most important day of their lives. The couple was captivated by the dog that stayed for the entire ceremony, and they made up their mind to make him a part of their family.

Read full story
9 comments
Concord, NC

Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"

A group of neighbors from Concord, North Carolina, found out that their mailman is going to retire early to start cancer treatment. So, they immediately wanted to show him just how much he meant to them.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy