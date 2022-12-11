Mom of 3: "My teen daughter keeps asking for a door to her room and wants to be left alone"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OQqs_0jeErs0B00
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Privacy inside a family's home can become a difficult topic as kids grow up. And personal space is even more tricky if the parents feel like teens are making unreasonable demands.

While a room with a door would seem like the most common thing in a home, not all parents share that view.

My friend Agnes has three kids. She divorced Gary, her ex, two years ago, and since then, she has been doing her best to watch out for them. She's very protective and always makes sure they're doing well in school, asks their friends over, and watches their time online.

This has also meant less chance for privacy. Agnes is convinced her three daughters are fine precisely because she can always keep an eye on what they're doing. And that includes taking down all bedroom doors around the house. Each of her daughters has her own room but no door to keep out the rest of the family.

"Doors are so troublesome. You never know what kids might be doing in a room. It could be homework or talking to someone when they shouldn't be online. I want to walk in anytime and see for myself everything is fine," Agnes said.

Lucia and Tina, her younger daughters, have no problem with this rule. The issue is very different for Sophia, who is already a teenager. She disagrees with her mom's ideas and keeps asking her for a door to her room.

"My teen daughter keeps asking for a door to her room and wants to be left alone. She grew up like this, so why would she suddenly need a door unless it's for something she shouldn't be doing?" Agnes shared.

Wanting to keep her girls safe is a major issue for her, but Sophia doesn't see things the same way.

"She just wants to control me. I would still do my homework even if she didn't come in at all hours, including when I was asleep, to try and catch me doing something strange. A door is a bare minimum to being a person. I can't even draw in silence because there's no way to keep out the noise," she explained.

While Olivia is amazed at her requests, the teenager keeps asking for time alone, and now, every time they go for a picnic or on a hiking trip, Sophia sits away from her mom or chooses a parallel trail to have some time to herself.

"I don't do it to make her feel bad. I need some time with my thoughts, and apparently, I won't ever have that at home. Might as well try when we're outdoors," the teen said.

What do you think? Should the teenager have a door to her room? Is her mother's desire to protect her more important than privacy?

