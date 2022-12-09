Wedding postponed one year because ring had wrong color: "Not taking a ruby"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJEMw_0jdGblV100
Photo byPexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Asking someone to marry you is an emotional and often memorable event that will stay with you for the rest of your life.

But what do you do when the ring you chose just doesn't suit your future bride?

That's what happened to Matthew, my childhood friend. It had been a while since I visited my hometown, but the first time I stopped there a few months after starting classes, I went straight to him. I wanted to find out what he'd been doing and how his relationship was going.

He seemed fine in the beginning, talking mostly about his specialty popcorn shop and telling me about the flavors he meant to add in the following days. However, as soon as I asked about Amelia, his girlfriend, the mood became icy.

He barely said a word, and each sentence was becoming harder.

"Is anything wrong? You seemed so happy together on my last visit. You even said you were saving up for a ring, remember?" I told him.

"I was, and I did, but it just didn't happen the way I expected it," Matthew said.

After that, he told me what had taken place when he proposed. He thought out the words before, wrote them on a piece of paper, and asked his best friend to play his guitar while he asked Amelia to be his wife.

"I had half a restaurant booked, so there would just be us over there. I got on one knee and said the words, Keith was playing his guitar, and everything seemed wonderful. She smiled at me and looked at the ring box," he recalled.

And things went downhill from there.

"Her smile turned into a frown the second she spotted the ring. 'But it's a ruby,' she almost shouted. I was so confused; her mom, her friends, and her sister told me she particularly wanted a ruby engagement ring. 'What could I have done wrong?' I asked myself," Matthew told me.

He asked her if it was the way the stone was set or the shape of it.

"Amelia said none of that mattered. She just couldn't stand wearing a ruby to get engaged. And I was puzzled. She was not taking a ruby, and that was that. It was supposed to be her most treasured wish," he added.

As it turns out, Amelia had told everyone about wanting a ruby engagement ring, but in the last week before the proposal, she had spotted several celebrities wearing diamonds. So, she decided that diamonds were better without telling anyone.

"She told me it would have to be a diamond, so I sat there shocked. Was all the preparation for nothing?"

Unfortunately, it was. They had intended to get married two months after getting engaged. But getting Amelia a diamond ring meant Matthew had to save money for a few more months. They didn't end their relationship, and he did want to see her happy about the ring.

But it was definitely a strange moment for them, one he doesn't talk about much even today. In the end, he brought her the ring she wanted, and they got married three weeks after the proposal. Changing the type of ring meant postponing the wedding for a whole year, though.

Would you have agreed to do something like that? Do you think it's a reason to end a relationship?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# couple# love# together# psychology

Comments / 40

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
85051 followers

More from Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "Is it wrong to treat her poorly compared to my mom?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner for a lifetime takes patience, checking for shared values, loving the same things, seeing the future in a similar way, and always be prepared to support each other no matter what.

Read full story
7 comments

Teen on parents: "I want to move with dad, but I can't hurt my mom's feelings"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married and planning your life and a happy home with the person you love is fulfilling, and once you start a family, it can feel like there's nothing missing.

Read full story
4 comments

Husband on mom: "I told her to stop being rude to my wife; she asked me to visit her alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you get married, you don't just get a new partner to share loving words and future plans with. You also need to get along with your partner's parents and learn how to function as a complete family together. In some cases, in-laws are not the easiest to deal with, and their child's reaction can determine the outcome.

Read full story
41 comments
Mckinney, TX

Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winter

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. The Christmas season started in McKinney with full cheer. Waiting for Santa or going for the tree began with the lighting ceremony, where almost everyone in McKinney took part.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom of 2: "How to make my younger daughter see I only have time for her ill sister?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having kids after finding the person you choose to spend your life with is a way to add happiness and see more love around you. And being a full-time mom can be very fulfilling while making sure everyone is joyful and ready to contribute to what keeps a family together.

Read full story
24 comments

Mom on daughter: "She talks to her boyfriend for half an hour each day; it's more than enough"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up and start relationships is not easy, as parents keep trying to protect them and avoid them suffering or ending up with the wrong person. Unfortunately, it's hard to accept that kids will make their own choices no matter how their parents feel about it.

Read full story
42 comments

Mom on daughter: "She can't date until 18; she's sneaking behind my back"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having teenagers around the house is never easy for their parents, and relationships and dating are usually difficult topics, particularly if open talks don't happen that often.

Read full story
14 comments

Woman on giving husband second chance: 'My daughter doesn't want him to move back"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Separations can be very difficult to go through, particularly if there are kids involved. Forgiveness and second chances take on a whole new meaning for them and listening to their feelings while trying to rekindle love can get complicated.

Read full story
22 comments

Mom of 3: "My teen daughter keeps asking for a door to her room and wants to be left alone"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Privacy inside a family's home can become a difficult topic as kids grow up. And personal space is even more tricky if the parents feel like teens are making unreasonable demands.

Read full story
242 comments

Mom on separating from husband: "How do I tell the kids without mentioning divorce?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Arguments, different ideas about the future, financial issues, or little things that add up for years can make a relationship unstable. Building a family requires love and dedication each day, but sometimes partners drift apart without even realizing it.

Read full story
3 comments

Dad won't let 20-year-old daughter move out: "Who will take care of me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and children is unconditional and is often given as an example of pure affection, a bond that can't be broken. The love will be there for life but is that compatible with living separately?

Read full story
101 comments

Mom of 2: "Why doesn't my teenage girl want to look after my toddler?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When families grow, it often happens that the older kids help out when their mom gets tired, or she just needs an extra nap. But is it ok to expect your other kids to help all the time, maybe even take over for part of the day?

Read full story
137 comments

Woman has to pay boyfriend's phone bill for a year to get out of lease

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new relationship always makes you excited for the future as you start planning your life with the other person. After dating for a while and learning new things about each other, the next step usually is to move in together.

Read full story
27 comments

Mom of 4: "Is 45 too late to have another baby?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a big family and dedicating yourself to looking after kids and making family meals can be very fulfilling while seeing everyone around you happy.

Read full story
13 comments

Newlyweds adopt dog they met outside church: "Love comes back twice"

A Brazilian couple was happy to include a stray dog while celebrating the most important day of their lives. The couple was captivated by the dog that stayed for the entire ceremony, and they made up their mind to make him a part of their family.

Read full story
9 comments
Concord, NC

Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"

A group of neighbors from Concord, North Carolina, found out that their mailman is going to retire early to start cancer treatment. So, they immediately wanted to show him just how much he meant to them.

Read full story
6 comments
Salem, OR

Couple plots farms, homeschools kids: "Appreciate where food comes from"

Two Oregon-based parents have decided to apply the lessons they learned on resourceful living on their farm and become homesteaders. They now grow their own food, homeschool their kids, and teach their family to always be prepared no matter what happens.

Read full story
5 comments
Austin, TX

Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"

Kayak's coat is shiny, and his eyes sparkle with joy and excitement with every move. He's a loving puppy adored by his new family and their daughter. And there's nothing he likes more than belly rubs and treats all day, every day.

Read full story
22 comments
Colorado State

Dad carries disabled son while traveling across the country: "Nature is for everyone"

A loving dad from Colorado is determined to make sure his disabled son can enjoy every outdoor adventure with the whole family. So, he carries him with the Kinderpack and shows him the wonders nature has in store.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy