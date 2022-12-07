Newlyweds adopt dog they met outside church: "Love comes back twice"

Photo by Instagram/ caramelodejesus

A Brazilian couple was happy to include a stray dog while celebrating the most important day of their lives. The couple was captivated by the dog that stayed for the entire ceremony, and they made up their mind to make him a part of their family.

What are the details?

Tamiris Muzini, the 34-year-old bride, and her husband, Douglas Robert, were both raised in the city of Vila Velha, located in the Espirito Santo state. They met six years ago and have since been inseparable.

"We got married in a Catholic church in the city we live. The most amazing part, without a doubt, was meeting our Caramelo," Muzini shared with The Epoch Times.

The first one who saw Caramelo was Muzini's husband. The dog was lying on a carpet right at the church door and interacting with all the guests.

Muzini was also excited when she spotted the caramel-colored dog who was now lying at her dad's feet, waiting to greet the bride as she stepped out of her car, ready to go inside the church.

As the newlyweds were leaving the church after exchanging vows, the loyal dog was still at the door, ready to show more love. And he won every heart in the congregation on that day too.

Photo by Instagram/ caramelodejesus

"We couldn't believe Caramelo was still there. We heard rumors he lived close to the square where the church is, but he had never appeared in the church before. Nobody knew him," the woman recalled.

The day after the ceremony, the couple came back to the church to look for the dog.

"He's part of our history; there was no way to ignore that, so we tried to find him," Muzini shared.

They had no luck on that day, but they posted online asking for help to locate Caramelo.

The next day, another attendee who had spotted the dog let the couple know. They picked him up, then took him to the vet, and offered him a forever-loving home since then.

Photo by Instagram/ caramelodejesus

"He is like a child, full of energy and so much love to give. He loves to go for walks, play, and also be with us on the couch or in bed," Muzini said.

Caramelo has done his best to get along with his dog sister, Berto, and cat brother, Fumaca, while he still has some work to do to be on good terms with his feline sister Milu.

The couple named him Caramelo de Jesus because "he was sent to us by God."

"An adoption is an act of love; love comes back twice, so don't ignore a helpless being in need of your help," the couple concluded about the wonderful dog that changed their lives forever and made their family bigger.

