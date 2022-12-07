Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"

Photo by Facebook/ hoperisesnews

A group of neighbors from Concord, North Carolina, found out that their mailman is going to retire early to start cancer treatment. So, they immediately wanted to show him just how much he meant to them.

They set up a party in a few days, prepared special gifts, and raised money to help him cover the bills.

What are the details?

Mr. John, the mail carrier, is a beloved mailman in his neighborhood.

"Mr. John, as he's lovingly called, is 'Best Mailman ever' - at least that's what he's called by those on his route. He is kind, never works without a smile, and is a continuous positive force," a social media post notes about the man's dedication to the community he serves.

Unfortunately, the mailman has to start immediate treatment for cancer, and he's also been encouraged to retire early.

"He's the most kind-hearted man you could ever meet; he'd do anything for anybody. He'll carry the packages from the truck to the door if they don't fit in the mailbox," Kelly Augustine, who lives in the Glengrove neighborhood, shared with The Epoch Times.

"Always waving; each time you drove down the street, and you passed him, he waved at you," Wendy Palmer, event planner, and Augustine's neighbor, added.

Photo by Facebook/ hoperisesnews

The two women in their 40s said that the mailman has been delivering packages and letters to Glengrove for the past decade or more. As soon as they learned about his illness, Melissa, a friend from the community's social committee, had the idea to throw a party for the beloved mailman.

"Word got around in the neighborhood that Mr. John would be leaving his job to focus on his health. Neighbors were motivated to show Mr. John just how much he means to them," the post said.

The idea caught on fast, and everyone living in the area wanted to pitch in and support the man's recovery.

Photo by Facebook/ hoperisesnews

"It escalated from there because everybody loves Mr. John, the mailman; they wanted to contribute and help him on his healing journey after he retired," Augustine said.

They set to work on balloons and also on raising money to help cover the treatment costs.

"We put balloons on each mailbox; it was so quick to come together; in one day, we got 80 homes and residents to donate. We started raising money on a Thursday; on Friday, we had almost all of it; Saturday, we collected the last bit," Palmer shared.

Photo by Facebook/ hoperisesnews

Gifts came from several neighbors, kids made special cards and signs, and some residents baked delicious cookies. The neighborhood also collected $2,000 in donations.

The mailman was humbled by the gift and truly thankful for the unexpected support and good cheer.

"It was John! He's such a very genuine person; he was grateful for the love, maybe a little overwhelmed; he didn't show it because he's a pretty tough guy. I've never seen a neighborhood rally so quickly; it is the season of giving," Palmer said.

Photo by Facebook/ hoperisesnews

Augustine is convinced that the positive reaction came as a result of the mailman's constant dedication and positive energy.

"It's the best feeling ever. I think that's the biggest thing our mailman taught us; a smile, a wave, a honk, a whistle, that's all he did. He was doing his job with kindness every single day," Palmer concluded about the party, which was meant to add happy thoughts and willpower for the mailman to get back to health.

