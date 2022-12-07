Couple plots farms, homeschools kids: "Appreciate where food comes from"

Photo by Instagram/ rootsnbootsfarm

Two Oregon-based parents have decided to apply the lessons they learned on resourceful living on their farm and become homesteaders. They now grow their own food, homeschool their kids, and teach their family to always be prepared no matter what happens.

What are the details?

Christina Root, 37, and her husband, Noah, 41, have three kids, Everett, Braeden, and Mattis.

"We wanted to move onto land. We purchased our 12-acre farm just west of Salem, Oregon, in a small town," Christina shared with The Epoch Times.

The family's homestead includes a coop, a garden that provides food for the whole family, and two small barns.

The couple moved in just before the restrictions started, and Christina and Noah were happy their kids could still learn and play during that time.

"We wanted our kids to learn and appreciate where food comes from; to teach them hard work and how to care for animals; we spend most of our day out with the animals, loving them, ensuring everyone is healthy and happy," the mom said.

Their kids help clean the animals' area and contribute to the twice-a-day feedings. One of the couple's concerns when switching to this type of life was animal welfare.

"We wanted to be sure what we feed our family is nutritious and also lived a happy life; learning how to feed a family from your backyard is so rewarding; it gives you a sense of security," Christina added.

The parents have a list of what needs to be done on the farm since they both work full-time. Farm work is mainly for weekends, and weekdays are mostly dedicated to homeschooling.

"Our kids were becoming stressed with the distance-learning schedule," the mom said about what prompted them to go for homeschooling.

By listening to Everett, Braeden, and Mattis, their mom determined their individual learning styles and set the pace of learning according to their needs. Together they found a routine that worked for everyone, and the kids thrived at home.

The kids don't just study from books, either. They all play sports, have fun with friends and family, and constantly explore their family's land.

"They also weren't overwhelmed with the rush; children shouldn't feel that kind of pressure. The public school system is new; learning at home while on the farm is how people've been learning for hundreds of years. That's how our grandparents and great-grandparents learned," Christina added.

The couple converted a closet in their home into a "prep pantry" used for storing non-perishable items like oats, flour, pasta, batteries, candles, or canned goods. So now, they feel prepared for anything.

"Food storage is pretty simple. You can buy freeze-dried foods that are ready and packaged for storage or prepare your food for storage. We do a little of both. We keep jugs of water on hand; we buy canned goods and condiments each time we go to the grocery store to add to our prep pantry," Christina said.

The couple greatly values flexibility, preparation, and adapting to all circumstances. They share their ideas and tips on social media, hoping to encourage more people to grow their food and be self-sufficient.

"You have to think on your feet to make sound decisions. Noah is best at these things; I'm more 'jump in, we'll figure it out as we go!' We have learned a lot and still have a lot to learn; it's been so much fun," Christina concluded.

