Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"

Kayak's coat is shiny, and his eyes sparkle with joy and excitement with every move. He's a loving puppy adored by his new family and their daughter. And there's nothing he likes more than belly rubs and treats all day, every day.

Just a few weeks ago, though, the puppy was left to float all alone in a box going down a Texas river.

What are the details?

The black-lab retriever mix was in a different place just a short while ago. The puppy was placed in a box, and as he floated on his own down a river, he was spotted by a kind man who took him to an animal shelter.

Unfortunately, the puppy needed treatment, and the shelter had to call in a different organization, Austin Pets Alive (APA), to help him.

The man who found Kayak didn't hesitate to drive the puppy two hours to the center, where the dog was immediately looked after with compassion and tenderness, according to The Epoch Times.

And they didn't stop there. The APA staff also managed to find new owners for the puppy, who has now been adopted and is growing close to his loving family.

"We're thrilled to report that he's been adopted! Kayak is now in a loving home and enjoying belly rubs, cuddles, and yummy treats!" APA posted on social media.

APA's mission goes on to save as many animals at risk as possible. The organization has helped rescue over 100,000 cats and dogs since it started its work. It has also changed the city of Austin's animal saving rate, going up to 97 percent.

"We still have dozens and dozens more puppies who share Kayak's cuteness! Many of our pups are waiting for a family just like Kayak. They're ready to bring their happy, tail-wagging selves to your home. And we're ready to have more room to treat additional puppies in need. Stop by today and find your perfect companion," the post added.

The online community was touched by the puppy's story, and many pointed out how love will always find a way to bring happiness and keep animals safe and cherished.

"Oh Kayak, I am so happy for you; you go live your best life, sweet baby," one user commented on the post.

"Thank you, APA, and thank you to the new family!"

"This is a real love story, awesome for Kayak!"

"That hurts my heart, but I'm glad he's one of the lucky ones now,"' one commenter concluded about the wonderful way in which Kayak reached his new family, wishing him the best life can give while having fun with his new owners and their little girl.

