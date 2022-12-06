Dad carries disabled son while traveling across the country: "Nature is for everyone"

A loving dad from Colorado is determined to make sure his disabled son can enjoy every outdoor adventure with the whole family.

So, he carries him with the Kinderpack and shows him the wonders nature has in store.

What are the details?

Robbie Cook is nonverbal and suffers from a rare type of epilepsy.

"We have always been a family that likes to get outdoors and adventure. As Robbie has gotten bigger and requires a wheelchair, we began to feel limitations on what we could plan as a family," Kristy, 32, his mom, shared with The Epoch Times.

Robbie's mom and dad have been using Kinderpacks to travel with him for a few years, but over time he grew, and Kristy could no longer carry him.

His dad, TJ, gladly stepped in and checked for a larger-sized Kinderpack so he could take Kristy's place and still make sure Robbie would be part of their adventures.

Kristy is aware that it's challenging for her husband to keep carrying their son on all their trips, but she also feels the love behind his effort.

"Sure, carrying a 60-pound kid on your back for two consecutive hours is hard. But I watch my husband smile while he does it. I never hear him complain that he is tired or that it's hard. No hesitations. He really enjoys the quality time with our son, and Robbie lights up every time he can explore using his daddy's legs," Kristy shared.

Since they moved to Colorado, close to Boulder, the couple has been determined to take Robbie to see as many places as possible while his dad can manage to carry him, along with Mason and Nikki, their other two kids.

"Robbie deserves to see all this world has to offer, and we plan to push those limitations for as long as we can," Kristy said.

The family has traveled to 27 national parks in 13 states for fun adventures in the last two years. They have also become an inspiration for parents in a similar position.

"I see how strangers react to them when we meet on the trail. Initially, our goal was to show the world to Robbie; I realized the world also needed to see him," Kristy added.

The family is documenting their adventures on social media, showing both their good and difficult times, hoping to encourage all families dealing with similar challenges.

"I hope when people watch our videos … they know they are not alone; we all struggle in different ways, but nature is for everyone," Kristy said.

The couple has received positive messages from many people, and lots of parents are sharing trips with their kids using Kinderpacks.

"It's a butterfly effect, and Robbie's story is spreading awareness and helping other families break the mold, too," the mom said.

Even though she admitted accessible travel requires planning, the mother explained that Robbie's care plan is the same when he's home too.

"Is it a lot to juggle and pack? Yes, it is. It's so worth it, though! My goal is to help other families by showing the locations we visit and taking out the hours of research for them. I hope our videos inspire others with all different levels of abilities to get outside and chase their dreams," Kristy concluded.

