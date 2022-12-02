Grandmother uses ranking board for grandkids: "Keep them on their toes"

Amy Christie

Photo byTikTok/ danlamorte

A grandson revealed on social media that he and his cousins are constantly getting ranked by their grandmother.

Mary moves her grandkids' photos on a magnetic board, ranking them from 1 to 10.

What are the details?

It all started with a fun present seven years ago. Mary got the magnetic board as a gift from one of her grandsons and his girlfriend, according to Sunnyskyz.

"My grandson, Christopher, and his girlfriend … they made it, and they brought it over to us," she said about the board.

Dan LaMorte posted footage of the board on social media.

"This is my grandma's ranking board. She has a wooden board where she ranks us, her grandchildren, from 1 to 10. I'm number 4, and this is the highest I've ever been," the man said.

The photos can be moved up and down, and there are certain factors that will influence how a grandchild will be ranked.

"Not visiting much or calling' is usually a recipe for going down in the ranks. Tattoos are also a difficult issue.

"I did just get two tattoos, so I'm not sure what that's going to do for my ranking," the man comments while looking at the board.

His grandmother comes up from behind as he's filming the board, and the effects of the tattoos are instant.

@danlamorte

My ranking on my grandma’s leaderboard after showing her my new tattoos 👵🏻❤️‍🩹😩 #savage #funnyvideo #family #familyvideo #funny #grandma #grandmavideo #lmfao #familything #familyfun #familyfeud #grandparents #tattoo #ranking #rankingstuff #funnygrandma #familycomedy #cousins #cousinsgoals

♬ original sound - Dan LaMorte

"This is what I think of your tattoos," she says, laughing while moving his photo to number 10 on the board.

The online community was intrigued by this ranking system, some amused, and some very interested in how a grandkid can move up or down the list.

"My grandma had a similar one, but it was the size of the dessert bowl you got. So after dinner each night, it was like a big reveal," one user commented on the video.

"Nana's making her own MySpace ranking system. I love it," was another reaction.

"I love that #10 didn't move up. Y'all just sharing the spot now," was another take on it.

"This is the way to keep them on their toes," a commenter added on the thread.

"Getting ready to do this with my family members," another commenter concluded on the thread, which made so many people smile, try to find out the reason for each spot in the rankings, and come up with a system of their own that would apply to their family.

