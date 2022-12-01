Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"

Photo by YouTube/ TheSeasonalHomestead

Becky and Cam Porter, who live in northwest Arkansas, close to Fayetteville, have decided to start their own homestead and grow their food, so their family won't be affected by any shortages.

Making the change on their own terms is essential for the couple who owns a 52-acre homestead and is gradually reducing their need to go to any store for their meals.

What are the details?

The Porters have called the change they're going through "our journey to self-sufficiency." Their initial motivation was not about food supplies. Instead, they were focused on Becky getting more energy and feeling better,

"I had pretty severe acid reflux. I wanted to take things to the next level by growing everything I ate at home and eating only natural products," she shared with The Epoch Times.

"We held back on talking about it for a while because costs are going up," Cam said.

As soon as they came up with the plan for a self-sustaining homestead, the couple set out to grow enough food for themselves and their four kids. They also intend to sell their produce one day.

Becky and Cam, who still works for Sam's Club, worked hard to make their homestead not just profitable but also a source of peace of mind for the future.

"The food I grow, I know how it's grown. I also like the self-sufficiency as a family, and we can produce all our own food and not be so reliant on other people for such a basic thing for life," Becky added.

The mother is convinced that rising prices will soon make other people realize that self-sustenance matters a lot.

"It's so important for people to grow their own food. I think that it's going to be essential," she added.

When they began their project, their land didn't have any electricity. So, they drilled a well, planted their own garden, and now have nine turkeys, 11 chickens, six pigs, 11 cows, and a regenerative agriculture system.

"It's never stationary; it's always moving. It's like a coupe on wheels so that manure from your chickens is spread all around your land. We have very low costs on fertilizer," Becky explained about what regenerative agriculture is all about.

Beyond the cost of land and all other expenses, hard work is needed consistently to keep things going smoothly.

The family spends several hours canning fruits and veggies and gardening corn, sunflowers, and tomatoes, no matter the weather. The kids also get plenty of chores around the farm.

"You are investing in certain things. But the way I've done our garden, in the first year, I'm able to make that back with how much we save on food costs, especially now," Becky said.

Even though they've begun growing sunflowers and corn to feed their pigs and cows, the couple still needs to buy feed in bulk.

The couple is also keen on weaning off electricity, and they're saving to buy solar panels.

"Our goal is to lessen our dependence on other people. It's important for us to become a lot more of a producer, not just a consumer," the mom said.

All four kids are homeschooled and take an active part in the church community. The couple's eldest son will also be returning to public school soon.

Becky revealed that they pay their kids for their work around the farm because it shows them the value of diligence and determination.

"I get a lot of people who say, 'I don't have enough space to grow food.' If you're unable to, it's essential to support your community and keep your food closer to home," is Becky's recommendation to other people who can't switch to a self-sufficient lifestyle just yet.

