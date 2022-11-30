Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"

To some people, they might be just chickens, but Leo truly loves her new fluffy friends. As she hugs them gently to keep them close, it's obvious how much the little chickens mean to her.

And they're all content in her tiny arms, feeling protected and looked after.

What are the details?

"For her, they're friends, and it's a way to express all the love that she has to share," Soli, Leo's mom, shared with The Epoch Times.

The family, who lives in Granite Falls, Washington, bought a box with several chickens from an animal store a few months ago.

For Leo, it turned into love at first sight from the very first meeting.

Soli moved to Washington, where her husband, David, lived, and they made their home in Granite Falls, where their love for nature drove them to start their own farm.

"I try to raise my children as close to nature as possible, to guide them into love and kindness," Soli explained.

When the couple was checking out of the animal store with the chickens' box, the lady who gave them the box warned them not to let Leo get too close to them. In her opinion, the little girl was "too young to be gentle."

The ride home was full of giggles and joy, knowing that they finally had their chickens.

Soli and David made sure to be around when their kids, Soli, Sebastian, and Lucia, were close to the chickens. However, it soon became obvious that tiny Leo loved them dearly and handled them with care and tenderness.

"She was always gentle and gave them all her love. She knew they needed her. I could see such joy in her eyes when she realized it, and she began to care for them," Soli recalls.

The mother also shared that the chickens always make Leo happy and can improve her mood no matter the challenges she goes through.

"Some days when Leo goes through hard moments, we head outside to spend time with the chickens; then she returns with a big smile," Soli shared.

The affection is mutual, and the chickens feel cozy enough to fall asleep in Leo's arms. That's their favorite napping place, and Leo couldn't be more pleased.

Leo brings her chickens treats every day and always saves pieces of fruit for them. And since she feeds them with so much love, they've learned to have their snacks right from her little hands.

"She makes a chicken sound with bright eyes; that's how she calls out to them," the mom added.

Soli also started a social media account to share the unique moments that show so much love, mutual understanding, and care. The posts touched many people who saw the kindness reflected in every moment the little girl spent with the chickens.

"People reacted because this was a moment of pure love, compassion, and kindness. Leo is a happy baby. She loves hugs and music, ice cream, and dancing. She loves nature and every animal she sees," Soli said.

The couple believes guiding their kids to always behave with kindness is essential to their education.

"Kindness and compassion bring happiness to the soul. Love matters the most. Let's raise kids to enjoy the smallest, simplest moments in life," the mom concluded.

