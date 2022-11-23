TikToker raises money for store employee to retire and pay off mortgage

Photo by TikTok/ dbon973

A TikToker was touched on seeing a Walmart employee sitting all alone and tired, knowing she must keep working to stay on top of her bills and not lose her home.

That's how Devan Bonagura got the idea to help her out. The videos posted online, and the dedicated page for the employee raised over $170,000.

What are the details?

Devan Bonagura shared a video on social media of a Walmart employee named Nola, who was sitting by herself in the breakroom, according to Sunnyskyz.

"Life shouldn't be this hard," he added in the text for the video that got millions of views from people around the world.

And the man didn't stop there, showing how hard the employee's life was. He took another step to try and help her feel better and more financially stable. Bonagura set up a GoFundMe page for Nola on that very day. He called it, "Let's help Nola retire."

In a second footage, the man talks again to Nola and finds out from her that she has to keep on working no matter how tired she feels because she must keep up with her mortgage payments.

"That's what is holding me at work — the house," Nola is heard saying in the video.

In less than seven days, the GoFundMe page attracted 13,000 donors who gave $171,000 to help Nola.

The woman's granddaughter thanked the TikToker for his generous action.

"Thank you for what you did for me and also my family. It means so much that you did this for her; it was a very kind thing for you to do. Thank you from all of us," she said, touched by the man's kindness.

