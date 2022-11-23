Delivery driver meets unlikely host: curious garage chicken

Photo by YouTube/ ViralHog

Fancy, the chicken, was just lounging in the garage she stays in when she suddenly heard a noise. As a delivery driver opened the garage door to leave a package, they suddenly met each other.

The chase that followed showed just how much Fancy loves to interact with everyone she meets.

What are the details?

Fancy is being kept inside by her owners because she's healing from an injury, according to Sunnyskyz. The little chicken is still curious about everything, so she keeps roaming around the garage, hoping to find something interesting.

The day when an Amazon delivery driver stopped by with a package was certainly one of the most exciting times for the chicken who loves meeting new people. And the driver certainly won't forget the surprise he got on seeing her show up.

Fancy came running from the back of the garage as soon as the door opened. She stopped to look at the driver and his car.

"You're going to have to go back in the garage now," the driver said, visibly surprised by the encounter.

Seeing that Fancy wasn't tempted to go back inside, the man picked her up and took her in.

"Sorry little chicken, you've got to go back in your nest," he said as he picked her up gently.

As soon as he put her down, Fancy hurried up to him again while the driver kept trying to convince her to go back inside.

He picked her up a second time saying, "You have to stay in the house; you cannot go outside."

As soon as he tried to walk away, Fancy came to him again, and the man started laughing. He made a third attempt, put Fancy in her cage, and tried closing the door for a few seconds to encourage her to stay there.

When he walked away, Fancy came so fast that they were outside at the same time.

Then he finally came up with a solution. He got the garage door coming down and, at the last minute, pushed the chicken inside so she didn't get time to go outside again.

The online community felt very positive about the unusual run-in, and the meeting got many people smiling, seeing what a plucky chicken can do.

"Imagine being an Amazon driver and spending half an hour trying to get a chicken back in the garage," was one comment on the video.

"That's one well-behaved chicken," was another reaction.

"The victory 'yes!' when the door shuts."

"At least the chicken didn't cross the road! Too cute," another user wrote.

"This was awesome! I would do the same thing. That chicken wanted to go make a delivery," another user concluded about the footage that brightened up the day for hundreds of people.

Sources:

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/happy-videos/12016/Amazon-Delivery-Driver-Vs-Garage-Chicken

https://twitter.com/SunnySkyzOnline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUJWe65jDds&t=14s