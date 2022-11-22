Homeschool mom thrilled to have a girl after 6 boys: "Emotional and special"

Photo by Instagram/ modernfarmhousefamily

The parents of six boys were completely surprised when they learned their seventh baby would change their lives completely. The happy parents were excited to sparkle pink confetti in the air at their gender reveal party, still having a hard time believing it was all truly happening.

What are the details?

Sarah Molitor, who lives in central Washington close to Chelan, couldn't believe it when she found out her seventh baby would be a little girl after everyone predicted she would have a boy again.

"There will be about 5% of me that doesn't believe it until I hold her in my arms!' she shared with The Epoch Times.

Sarah and Tim have been married for 13 years and have six sons together: Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck, and Griffy. When Sarah found out she was pregnant with their seventh baby, almost all of the family assumed it would be another boy.

For all her other pregnancies, the parents found out the baby's gender at the 20-week scan. However, since they decided it would be their last baby, they wanted to do something different. So, they organized a reveal celebration that included their whole family.

Sarah handed her ultrasound tech two bags of confetti; one was pink and the other blue. The tech put the correct color in a third back, a secret one, and gave it back to Sarah.

The next weekend Sarah's sister prepared breakfast, and the whole family gathered in the living room to witness the big reveal.

Tim and Sarah set up five cameras to be sure all would go well and they would keep this memory forever in their hearts. On the count of three, everyone there was showered in pink confetti.

The footage posted on social media shows Sarah looking shocked while Tim and the rest of the family shout with joy, and their boys yell with excitement.

"I was ready for a boy; I was like, 'This will be cool; a mom of seven boys!' When it came out pink, it was just shocking," Sarah said.

And since she felt just like in her previous pregnancies, the change caught her off guard.

"I was thrown off a bit in that way, convinced it was a boy," Sarah added.

The couple has always loved kids and feels grateful for every son and daughter they will have. And the celebration was a unique moment, filled with funny reactions from the rest of their family.

"It was emotional and special. The first thing one of my sisters did was funny. She said, 'Let's double-check!' So we got the envelope, opened it, pulled the picture out; the ultrasound tech put in the proof which said, 'I'm a girl.'"

Sarah used to be a registered nurse but gave up on her job to become a full-time mom after her second baby was born. Tim is a hotel manager in charge of the family's business, while Sarah homeschools their kids.

"From 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., I don't want them to go and only have two hours a day with them. I'm home, and I wanted to give it a go. They help each other; the little ones play or sit on my lap; we work as a team, by choice and with the atmosphere of our home," Sarah explained about why she wanted to homeschool her children.

After five years of homeschooling and writing two books, Sarah feels this lifestyle was the right decision for their family.

"On a Friday, we can say, 'We're skipping school, going to Nana and Papa's home,' or on a little vacation; we don't have to answer to anyone. We can catch up on our time. That flexibility is such a gift," the happy mom added.

Her sons were delighted when they found out they were about to have a baby sister. They often pray for her together.

"Faith impacts it all. It can be as simple as reading a story in the Bible. Or saying, 'I had a rough day; let's pray together.' Or my boys are arguing over something, and I say, 'This is what the Lord says about it. Let's do better,'" Sarah concluded.

