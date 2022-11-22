170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"

Photo by Instagram/ larrygreatdane

A Great Dane called Larry, who lives in Wisconsin, close to Madison, is convinced he should be leaping into laps despite his size.

While his owners realize many Great Danes are unaware of their size, Larry doesn't just sit by his favorite people; he will always attempt to clamber onto his family's laps, making hilarious memories.

What are the details?

Kevin Kempen, retail business owner, and his wife, Beth, live with their kids, Maddie and Colin, and Joe and Larry, their two Great Danes.

Larry, who weighs 170 pounds (77 kg), is now popular for always managing to climb onto his owners' laps despite his long limbs.

"It is a Dane thing. I'd say a lot of Great Danes feel like they're lap dogs; they'll always try to sit by you. On the other hand, Larry has to sit on you," Kevin shared with The Epoch Times.

Photo by Instagram/ larrygreatdane

Larry's got his special method for showing he wants some lap time. he will usually "put up his paw and tap you or stick his face in your face." And it doesn't make a difference if his target is busy doing something else at that moment.

"With Maddie, our daughter, Larry, is so gentle. He'll slowly crawl up, and if she goes, 'Ouch!' he will jump off and do it again. With my wife, same thing. But with me, I'd say about 90% of the time he's gentle; there is that 10% where he's like, 'I'm coming, watch out!'" Kevin said.

Beth and Kevin have been posting about Larry's adventures on social media, too, and the dog has amassed thousands of people who love to see him every day. And Larry sitting on the family's laps isn't funny just for friends and neighbors; he's made people laugh around the world.

Photo by Instagram/ larrygreatdane

Besides cuddles and sitting on laps, Larry is very interested in snacks. He also kept his first toy, "Mr. Croc," and won't ever go to sleep without it.

Although he occasionally pulls some stuffing from the couch, he's never damaged anything on purpose.

Due to Larry's weight, Kevin and Beth had to buy five recliners, four sofas, and a new bed. Even though he's blissfully unaware of his weight when it comes to taking his place on someone's lap, Larry is careful and gentle with toddlers and smaller dogs.

"I think he understands when he's bigger than other dogs; he has to be gentle. As far as cuddling goes and sitting on our laps, he thinkst. We make it work; who doesn't want Larry-loving, you know?" Kevin explained.

Larry is also a very clever dog, and sometimes he will get an extra snack when nobody notices.

"He watches and observes; he just sat there and watched us push buttons to open the microwave door. Once, my son put a ham sandwich in it and went to the bathroom. The microwave beeped, and nobody thought anything of it. I saw Larry run from the kitchen to his bedroom, and my son came out, 'Where's my sandwich?' We're like, 'What are you talking about?' Then, of course, we looked, and there was Larry with a sandwich in his mouth!"

The Great Dane has a special bond with Kevin, and they go together everywhere. Larry loves truck rides, walks, and runs and doesn't care about personal space when it comes to Kevin. The dog is also sensitive and will know whenever something is wrong with his family.

"The only way I can describe his personality is amazing. He knows when we're sick, so he's super gentle, he knows when we're happy, and he gets happy; he's just awesome," Kevin concluded about the dog who amazes his family on a daily basis.

Sources:

https://www.instagram.com/larrygreatdane/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/hilarious-great-dane-weighs-a-whopping-170-pounds-but-insists-that-hes-a-lap-dog_4828229.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes