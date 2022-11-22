Man reunites with nanny after 4 decades: "She has been praying for me all her life"

Photo by Instagram/ juanitojonsson

A nanny looked after a Swedish-born boy for close to four years in Bolivia. After that, the little boy moved to Spain with his family, but the wish to reconnect with his nanny stayed in his heart.

After 45 years, he traveled across the world to meet again with the woman who loved him like her own child.

What are the details?

Pastor Juanito Jonsson was born in 1973, in Lycksele, Sweden.Today he has his home in Fuengirola, Spain, with his wife and their three kids.

The man was the son of Swedish missionaries, and he used to live in Cochabamba, Bolivia, with his parents and his siblings when he was little.

Since his siblings were all in school, his parents hired Ana, a woman they met through the missionary community, to be his nanny.

"Before she came into our family, she was sick. She lost her husband in an accident and had two daughters. No one gave her any hope to live. She was given the option to give her daughters in adoption, so she did," Jonsson shared with The Epoch Times.

After giving her daughters to Swedish adoptive parents, Ana managed to recover. Unfortunately, she never got back her rights over her kids. When she accepted to be Jonsson's nanny between 1973 and 1976, she grew to love him as if he was her own son.

"She gave me all the love she must have kept for her daughters; I received it," the man recalled.

In 1979, the man's family moved away, first to Sweden and then to Spain. While living in Spain, Jonsson met his wife and started his family there.

When he attended a conference in Peru, the man felt a strong impulse to see his old house in Bolivia.

"I had two or three days free, so I thought, why not go back to Cochabamba? I took an airplane, a bus nine hours in the mountains, and I reached Cochabamba,' he said.

He rented a room inside the Swedish missionary where his brother had gone to school, then found the home his father had built and where Anna had looked after him.

As he befriended the new owners, he got the chance to relive fond memories during breakfast time.

"That opened up my soul; it was like something was missing. Something happened: a need to reconnect and find Ana," he added.

Unfortunately, the restrictions delayed his wish to meet with Ana.

This year, Jonsson managed to reconnect with his former nanny with the help of his mother. He found out Ana was 79 and making a living as a candle seller in Yacuiba, on the Bolivian border with Argentina.

Jonsson got in touch with her son, Daniel, and together they planned his trip for a happy reunion. Daniel met the man at the bus terminal and told him Ana lived two blocks away.

As he approaches the woman's house, emotional footage shows the elderly woman as she turns around, greeting him with a smile but not recognizing him.

However, when he told her his name, it all came back to her.

"When I said, 'I'm Juanito,' she knew me instantly. She said, 'Are you the one that used to hug me and say, My Ana?' and we hugged each other; for her, it must have been like reconnecting with a son she hadn't seen in 45 years."

The man also recalled the first thing she asked him. "Are you serving God?"

"I said, 'Yes, I'm a pastor, and I serve God,' and she raised her hands up to Heaven and said, 'Thank God, I've been praying that you would serve God all my life,'" Jonsson shared.

The woman was very touched and invited him to have breakfast together in her home. The man showed her a photo album he had brought with pictures of his parents and siblings.

He also gave her some money for house repairs. Ana, who lives with her son and his wife, was overcome by the man's affection after all those years.

Daniel took Jonsson for a tour of the town, and in the evening, they came home and took Ana out for dinner at a nice local restaurant.

"We talked more into the night, then I walked with her, hand-in-hand, to the bus terminal. She's 79 years old; she sometimes struggles with her lungs; she also has some problems with her sight, but she's very strong, and she's very independent," the man said.

"She has been praying for me all her life," he concluded about the heartwarming reunion that reconnected him to his childhood and the person who loved him dearly.

