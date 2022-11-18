Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMkOZ_0jFyXHib00
Photo credit: Instagram/ wigsbytiffani

A hairdresser who lives in Louisiana has decided to make a difference with fitted wigs for people affected by hair loss.

The happy tears her clients get and their smiles speak a lot about her dedication to this initiative that keeps improving lives.

What are the details?

Tiffani, 36, lives in the New Orleans area in Louisiana and has 15 years of experience as a hairdresser. She's currently switched careers and is running her wig company for a higher purpose. Her clients are mostly women and kids with hair loss caused by different illnesses.

"Usually, when my clients come in, they're anxious, nervous, and don't know what to expect. As soon as they put the wig on, they cry and smile; they get emotional. They just feel like they've got a piece of themselves back. I feel blessed to be able to change lives in that way," Tiffani shared with The Epoch Times.

She got the idea to start her own company focused on making wigs after going through hair loss herself once she gave birth to her third baby. That's when she started checking out wigs and trying out different toppers. And the need for change came from being a hairdresser, too, so color also played a part in her idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnqMI_0jFyXHib00
Photo credit: Instagram/ wigsbytiffani

However, she still felt insecure about her hair loss and kept it hidden from her family, coworkers, and clients until their reactions changed her mind.

"I got compliments all the time, so no one knew I'd been wearing a wig; it truly was realistic! I shouldn't be embarrassed. I decided to post about my hair loss and that I'd been wearing wigs, and no one ever knew. I got nothing but positive feedback," she said.

Motivated by their positive comments, Tiffani started adjusting her own wigs and became interested in creating wigs for others. The demand for the wigs soon surprised her. She ended up staying booked all day every day for several months at the salon and made wigs at home every evening and night.

"I'd stay up until 2 or 3 a.m. working on wigs. I got so busy that I had to choose: stay at the salon or do wigs full-time," she added.

The mom of three wasn't sure if she should risk everything on this new venture because she didn't know if it would turn out a complete success.

The will to help others finally won, so she finally made the big announcement to her clients when" "Wigs by Tiffani" was born.

She started out with one assistant and rented an apartment to work in, but as she got busy, she opened a store. Today she has a team of six assistants and three people who work remotely in other states.

Wigs by Tiffani has different wigs on offer each week, and their unique products get shipped worldwide.

"Wigs have come a long way in the last 30 years; what makes us special is that we customize them ourselves as far as the cut, hairline, and color go. We do everything in-house. We mimic the natural hairline by plucking the hairline, and we try to make it look realistic," Tiffani explained.

She meets each client with her team, and they get to try on the wigs until they find their exact match.

Her wigs are usually lace-top, blend easily with each skin tone, and are very breathable.

The woman also welcomes donations and usually does kids' wigs for free.

"I would've given free wigs to children anyway; that's not for money; I'm doing it because I love helping people."

Even though she's not sure what her future holds, Tiffani feels positive about the change she can make in people's lives by helping them feel loved and confident.

"Every day, I get a surprise, a new message from somebody I wouldn't have expected. It's only been three years, and it's grown so much. I'm humbled; I'm blessed to do what I love," she concluded.

