Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her mother

A baby squirrel left alone by her mother has formed a beautiful friendship with the disabled veteran who found her.

Even though the veteran initially planned to release her once she was strong and healthy, the squirrel decided otherwise.

What are the details?

53-year-old Paul Materasso from Queens, New York, is a father of two who was injured in service.

One day, after taking his daughter to a Japanese weekend school, the man was waiting at a red light and noticed something unusual. A baby squirrel was being pestered by birds close to a store.

"The baby was on a store awning. The birds just knocked the baby off the awning, so I pulled over to help," he shared with The Epoch Times.

Materasso didn't think twice and got a ladder, climbed up with the baby squirrel, and placed her back on the awning so her mother could spot her.

"I knew where the nest was, but it was too high for me to get her there. I put her near it; her mother saw her. I think the mother kicked her out for fleas," he explained.

The man drove home after that, but he came back to the site several times during the next few hours to see if the baby squirrel was ok. Unfortunately, her mom never came back for her. After nine hours passed, the baby squirrel he named Stella ended up on the floor with stray cats chasing her.

Witnessing what was going on, Materasso made up his mind to take her home and release her once she was stronger.

Looking after Stella was not the first time Materasso got close to squirrels. In his childhood, he also helped his dad raise a squirrel after its mother took it out of the nest and left it in their backyard. Materasso named her Suzy, and she lived in his house for nine years.

That's how he knew that baby squirrels need milk every few hours. So, he made Stella all cozy in his home in a tiny cage and fed her dog milk formula from a tiny bottle.

"I had to help Stella; she had fleas. When I got all fleas off, she was happy. That's when our bond started. I had to be Stella's 'mom,' I needed to feed her, play with her, and keep her happy."

After three months, Materasso began feeding her fruits and veggies mixed with nuts. Avocados were Stella's all-time favorite.

When she got healthy, Materasso attempted to release her, but the little squirrel always came back to him.

"She saw the love I gave her, the attention, of course, the great food. She trusts me, and I trust her; our bond is unbelievable," he shared.

Materasso's son and daughter also love Stella, and they set up her very own social media account so the whole world can connect with the cute squirrel that warmed their hearts.

One of Materasso's favorite moments with Stella is when she runs around outside with no leash and comes to him each time he calls her name.

"She does a 'chatter' with her teeth to let me know she wants to play and explore more; I let her, but if I try to walk away, she comes back running, like, 'Hey, where are you going without me?'"

The man's father passed away five years ago, and Stella has helped him reconnect the memories they had together with the once-loved baby squirrel Suzy.

"I think she was sent to me by God and my father," he added.

"If she hears me opening up a bag, she needs to run to see what it is. If you come and bring something for her, she will be happy to see you. Stella also does back flips in her cage so nobody can resist giving something; she can use her charm, big time!" Materasso concluded about Stella's unique personality.

