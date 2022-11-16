Piglet finds new family with herd of cows

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FL3VJ_0jD6T9BN00
Photo credit: Pexels

A lonely wild piglet called "Frida" was adopted by a herd of cows. As the cows lovingly care for the piglet, their little family gets closer each day in Germany.

What are the details?

A herd of cows living in Germany has added a new member to their group. As soon as they spotted a lonely piglet, the cows didn't hesitate. Frida, the piglet, is now a happy part of their family, and they wouldn't go anywhere without each other.

Julian Stratenschulte, who is a photographer, captured unique photos with the lovely new family and posted them on social media so everyone could get more positive.

"Wild boar "Frida" goes running between two cows on a pasture on Weser in the district of Holzminden," he wrote in his post.

"The fresh boar joined a herd of red cattle from the Stapel family organic farm in Grave near Brevörde a few weeks ago," he added.

The piglet was first spotted by farmer Friedrich Stapel who saw the unusual movement among the herd just a few weeks ago. He thought it looked lonely and was likely lost as the rest of the boars had crossed a closeby river.

Even though he is aware of the extensive damage a wild boar can cause, the farmer said he couldn't chase the piglet away. Not knowing it didn't have any family left to look after it.

That's how the piglet came to be a part of the cows' family. It's been named "Frida" and Stapel will be looking after it permanently. The farmer plans to keep the piglet in the shed, close to the mother cows, during the winter months.

"It wouldn't be fair to leave it alone now," he concluded.

