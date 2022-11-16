Man takes cello to nursing homes: "I bring their memories back"

A realtor who discovered he has a musical gift has decided to carry music further and help seniors reconnect to love and their most treasured memories.

The only reward he seeks is knowing their life is better after meeting him and listening to his music.

What are the details?

Ryan Carney, who lives in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, has been bringing his cello to several senior nursing homes after losing his father.

The illness took away his father's ability to speak, but music helped him overcome that barrier.

One day, when he heard "Stand By Me" at a family party, his father suddenly started speaking.

"It's something that's hardly explainable. I know that music is known to be a universal language. And when a disease barricades language, sometimes music can go where nothing else can," Ryan said, according to Sunnyskyz.

The man hoped he could improve lives with his music, so he began playing randomly at senior care facilities, particularly those where patients are affected by cognitive decline.

His idea was received with enthusiasm, and the residents soon gathered eagerly in the foyers to hear him play each time.

"When I get the chance to help people trigger that chemistry in their heads by using music, it is the greatest feeling in the world. I bring their memories back," he added.

During a recent visit to a care home, the man was accompanied by a 100-year-old resident, Mary Morton, who didn't think twice about rolling her chair to the piano to accompany him as he played his cello.

The woman played several songs with him without needing a sheet of music, surprising everyone at Bickford Senior Living in St. Charles.

"It's unbelievable how hearing music just stimulates her mind and triggers those long-term memories. Music comes in her head and out her fingers," Bruce Morton, her son, said.

The cellist has no plans to stop and vows to keep changing lives as he stops by every senior facility.

"He's found a way to help others heal what time stole. The music makes you remember things of the past that were enjoyable, and I love it," another resident shared about the beneficial effect of his music.

"I walk out of the homes, and I drive home, and I feel like I've really accomplished something special," he concluded about the wonderful idea that keeps on healing through the power of music, one song at a time.

