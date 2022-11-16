Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his garden

A loving father with a beautiful rose garden has always made sure his daughter never left the house without a fresh rose. He also gave her a special flower on her wedding day, and their bond touched thousands of people.

What are the details?

Cassi Adams, 26, lives about an hour away from her dad, Steve Adams, 55, in Michigan, close to Grand Rapids. They get together often for dinners and boating trips, and she's always appreciated his tenderness and love for flowers.

"He's goofy, very funny, and sensitive but in a masculine way. He has an extremely tender heart and cares deeply about the people he loves," she shared with The Epoch Times.

Cassi is convinced roses have become her father's way of expressing gratitude, love, and respect.

"Me and my sister … we always leave with one. He'll have a paper towel, wrap the stem in it, and then seal the flower with aluminum foil so the rose can make it home," she added.

One day, after spending several hours with her dad on the lake, she filmed him out the car window as he was saying goodbye. In the video posted on social media, Steve runs toward the car, determined to give his daughter a rose before she leaves.

The clip was met with positive comments, and plenty of heartwarming reactions for the doting father hurrying up with a fresh rose in his hand.

"Everyone was saying 'they're so happy' … 'It's amazing you've got a father who does that, that there's a man who does that.' People also said, 'I wish I had something like that,' or 'I can't imagine having it; I hope that for my children;' it was sad because, for something so normal for me, it's just not normal for the world," Cassi shared.

Steve grew yellow, red, white, and pink roses over the summer. Cassi likes white and pink roses best, so when she got married to her fiance, Dallas Ingraham, Steve was prepared with a touching gift.

"We had a 'first look' before the actual wedding; he saw me in my dress. He instantly got tears in his eyes. He tried to derail it, of course and made a joke, and we laughed in two seconds! In that first look, he also had a white rose from his garden; that was so special," Cassi said.

Steve grew up with six siblings and always watched his grandmother as she tended to her rose garden while his grandfather lovingly gifted roses to the women he valued and cherished. His father adopted the same tradition, and Steve did too.

"My great-grandmother would wheel herself in the backyard … nothing could stop her. She would drag herself to tend to her rose garden. She did it because she loved the roses," Cassi added.

While growing up, Cassi always had a unique relationship with her dad, and it goes on to this day.

"He was a part of my life, always at my sporting events, and never missed a game. I was a daddy's girl."

As her dad has shown her time and again what love is all about and how to value women, Cassi advises every young woman to choose carefully when deciding on a life partner.

"Ask yourself if this man is worthy of being a father to your children; would you be happy if you had a son exactly like this man; we need stronger father figures in the world. A lot of people say there are no good men left. I hear you, but there are; you have to be patient, trust there are still good men out there; they will come to you," she concluded.

