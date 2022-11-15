Grandpa gets tattoo with grandson's surgery scar: "The deepest love"

Proud of how strong his grandson is, a grandfather decided to tattoo the little boy's surgical scar on his arm. The tattoo and their precious bond have shown just how much family means.

What are the details?

Rebekah Van Scoy and Taylor, her husband, have three kids, Sawyer, Adalyn, and Hudson. Sawyer was rushed to the NICU and monitored for several days right after his birth due to a heart murmur, according to The Epoch Times.

"That's when he had his first procedure," Rebekah shared.

Eight months later, the little boy needed heart surgery, and all his family leaned on faith to get through this difficult time.

"He was in the hospital for almost a week after surgery. He recovered so fast, and doctors were very impressed!" Rebekah said.

Once Sawyer recovered, the mother was surprised to find out her father wanted to remember those moments forever by getting a tattoo that looked exactly like his grandson's scar. This was the grandpa's way of commemorating the journey his grandson had gone through.

"Ironically, my dad has always been very against tattoos. But he'd thought about it for a long time; he was very proud of his grandson for what he went through; he loved the idea of supporting him by having a conversation starter for anyone who sees his tattoo."

The mother revealed that this amazing gesture had a lot to do with the grandfather's faith as well.

"He loves to share this miracle that his grandson is and tell people how God worked in all our lives."

Ever since he got the tattoo, the family has talked about it to the little boy so he can understand what it stands for.

"Although he still doesn't grasp it fully, you can tell my son feels the genuine love and support from my dad's tattoo; it's adorable when he lifts up his shirt, and they compare his actual scar with the tattoo of his scar!" Rebekah added.

She describes her father as "the most involved and active grandparent" she's ever seen.

Indeed, the dedicated grandpa always makes sure to drive by her house to see his grandkids for laughter and hugs. He also takes them to his house overnight for "camping" and fun times.

"My dad's always creating fun moments from simple life; he teaches and encourages them," Rebekah said.

The mom frequently posts videos with her father and her kids on social media. That's why she wasn't surprised by the positive energy the tattoo brought to the online community. "It's a moment that shows the deepest love."

