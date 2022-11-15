Gym owner trains disabled and elderly people for free: "Do what they never thought possible"

A gym owner and professional trainer who lives in England has set up sessions dedicated to people who are ill, disabled, or elderly.

He trains them for free and helps them achieve things that they never thought they could do.

What are the details?

Javeno Mclean, 37, owns J7 Community Health Center, located in Blackley, Manchester.

The man used to be a professional cricket player, and he traveled to India, where he got the chance to train the squad after their trainer had a knee injury. This particular role motivated Javeno, and he realized it was what he wanted to do. He meant to help others as much as he could.

As soon as he retired from cricket, the man decided to start supporting people to get into shape.

Once he made up his mind to start a career in fitness, he put it all on paper while sitting in his mother's kitchen.

"I wanted to have a facility full of energy and also have exercises attractive for the whole family. I wanted a gym where people could exercise and find something that works.; a place where my mom or grandma could come and feel the love," he said, according to The Epoch Times.

At J7, the man isn't just changing the way people see exercise. He is also helping those who need more support physically or mentally.

"Working with people with disabilities is amazing; seeing them do what they never thought possible is just sensational for me. It's so fulfilling as I immediately see the impact it has on their families and lives," he shared.

While talking about the way people with disabilities related to fitness, he revealed that most of the time, they wish to achieve a basic goal that many of us simply take for granted.

"I listen to their specific goals, but I always raise the bar," Javeno said.

Even if every session is exceptional, the most meaningful ones for Javeno are those when people can stand for longer than ever before or when they find the movement that's been missing from their lives.

The fitness sessions are completely free since Javeno believes taking payment from those who need his help most would "dilute his intentions." He seeks to empower them each time they meet for a new session, and money has no place in the type of connections he builds daily.

"I have trained people with disabilities, the elderly, all for free for 21 years. I've never taken a penny; I really want to help and change not only my community but the world, so I must do it from the purest part of my soul; there isn't a bank down there," Javeno said.

He also shares his work on social media to let people know there is always a reason to stay positive and to encourage other trainers to follow his example and offer free fitness sessions.

"My work has impacted not just the UK but the world. I get daily messages from all over the globe from people expressing their love and sending videos of themselves replicating my work," he concluded.

